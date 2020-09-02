Spike In New Users on FarmersD Reported In Record Numbers During Pandemic

The following are the top 10 states where new FarmersD subscribers are located.

Highest Number of New FarmersD Subscribers Since March 2020 By State

Texas California Florida Ohio Georgia North Carolina Pennsylvania Illinois New York Missouri

"Texas is far and away the number one state to date farmers, which makes sense as it is an agriculture state with cowboys and cowgirls," explains FarmersD spokesperson, Jasmine Young. "Surprisingly, we found that states like California and New York, states that are home to some of the biggest cities in the United States, have a large user base there. That's been increasingly true over the last few months of the pandemic."

On why these traditionally non-rural hubs for single farmers might be seeing such increases, Young says, "It means FarmersD users are not exclusively farmers, but also users who are interested in the country lifestyle, or at least connecting with people who are."

The following are the top 10 states ranked by total messages sent by users.

Most In-App Messages Sent Since March 2020 By State

Texas California Ohio Pennsylvania Illinois North Carolina Georgia Florida Missouri New York

"For California to rank second in new users and in messages sent is pretty telling. Since people are not able to meet up in-person like they're used to, they're taking to online dating to fill the gap. A state like California, which is the most populous state in the country, makes sense that users are finding FarmersD a source of connection since they're in lockdown just like everywhere else."

When asked if FarmersD has had any issue with users using the app to try and persuade others to violate social distancing, Young said that type of user behavior has not happened.

"Thankfully, our users have been very compliant with maintaining social distancing and have kept interactions online as much as possible. Farmers are the backbone of this country and always work hard. Our users know that their job right now is to stay safe and do what they can to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus."

FarmersD encourages all users to continue to practice social distancing, and invites any country singles and those interested in meeting country singles, to join the app today.

FarmersD is available now on iOS and in the Google Play Store.

About FarmersD

FarmersD connects country singles and farmers looking for love.

For more information, visit:

Official Site:

https://www.farmersdatingapp.com/

iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/farmers-dating-only/id1403301272?l=en

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dating.apps.farmers.only

Contact:

Jasmine Young

970-102-10063

[email protected]

SOURCE FarmersD