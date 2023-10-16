Spike Introduces Magic AI: Revolutionizing Business Messaging and Productivity

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spike, the trailblazing team chat and email service, is thrilled to unveil Magic AI, a groundbreaking AI-driven communications assistant that is redefining business messaging. By merging human creativity and artificial intelligence, Magic AI by Spike promises to help people work more efficiently and complete daily workflows faster while saving valuable time.

Meet Spike’s Magic AI - Your AI-driven communications assistant
Dvir Ben Aroya, CEO of Spike, shares his enthusiasm about the launch: "Magic AI is more than just a step forward; it's a giant leap toward realizing our vision of streamlining communication and productivity. This technology seamlessly blends human creativity with AI, empowering everyone to communicate and get more done with remarkable efficiency."

New capabilities available in Spike's Magic AI

Magic Compose: Allow Magic AI to be your wordsmith. Create impeccable emails and messages in any tone, length, and format. All you need is a short prompt and Magic Compose will do the rest.

Magic Reply: We've all been there: staring at our screen, crafting and recrafting a response to ensure it's just right. Magic Reply seeks to simplify this process, ensuring that every reply is on-point and contextually attuned.

Magic Summaries: See complete summaries without downloading, opening, or reading the file. Save valuable time and extract content from PDF files. Whether it's long documents, research papers, reports, or meeting notes, Magic AI can quickly analyze the content and provide you with concise and relevant summaries.

Magic AI Bot: Spike's AI bot is your versatile all-in-one AI assistant, providing quick answers, assisting in diverse research tasks, crafting comprehensive articles, offering code solutions, and efficiently organizing data into tables. Spike's AI bot was created to let teams work smarter - not harder.

AI Notes: Elevate your work process with AI Notes, a game-changing tool that revolutionizes writing, note taking, project planning, and management. Whether starting a fresh project or fine-tuning an existing one, AI Notes is your indispensable ally. Harness its capabilities to generate captivating blog topic ideas, effortlessly condense or enrich your notes, and even craft comprehensive articles with remarkable ease. It's like having an experienced writing partner by your side.

Translations: With Magic AI's you can converse seamlessly by instantly translating your messages while preserving cultural nuances. This not only fosters better understanding but also strengthens global collaboration.

Spike is available on iOS, Android, Mac, PC, and web browsers. It has been featured as Apple's App of the Day. Francesco D'Alessio, host and creator of KeepProductive, also called Spike "epic" for its cutting-edge technology that simplifies communication processes.

About Spike:

Founded in 2018 by Dvir Ben Aroya (CEO) and Erez Pilosof (CTO), Spike has reimagined email communication, transforming it into a chat-like experience. Spike facilitates real-time conversations and live collaboration without the hassle of switching between apps. This enhances productivity and has a profound impact on team dynamics. Explore more at spikenow.com.

Full Media Kit - https://bit.ly/magicaipresskit

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRChWwvjEaY

