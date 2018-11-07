Spike Lee to speak at C2 Montréal 2019

The award-winning filmmaker to headline the 8th edition of the business conference

C2 Montréal 2019 - May 22 - 24, 2019

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - American filmmaker Spike Lee will be taking the stage at the 8th edition of C2 Montréal, the award-winning creative business conference happening on May 22-24, 2019. To kick off this year's roster of speakers, C2 Montréal announced today that it will be hosting the Socio-political critic and acclaimed storyteller under the banner theme of TOMORROW. Lee will lead the discussion on racial inequalities and the creative storytelling behind his powerful films. Participants will get to dive into the mind of this icon widely regarded as one of contemporary cinema's most influential figures.

A prolific creator's groundbreaking achievements

The 61-year-old producer, director, writer and actor is largely recognized for creating provocative pictures that explore race relations, political issues, urban crime and violence. Lee's company has produced over 35 films since 1983, including the recent BlacKkKlansman and the critically acclaimed films Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X and Inside Man. The legendary filmmaker has also produced and directed music videos for artists like Michael Jackson, and authored six books including the recent retrospective That's My Story and I'm Sticking To It.

Revolutionizing black talent in film and tackling biases for better businesses and societies

"Spike Lee has revolutionized the role of black talent in film by tearing away decades of stereotypes and marginalized portrayals. We feel C2 Montréal, with its mission to propel the economy and society forward, is the perfect platform for Spike Lee to engage participants in a dialogue about how we can better tomorrow with our actions today" said Richard St-Pierre, President of C2 Montréal. He adds, "like Lee, C2 Montréal does not shy away from controversial topics, having featured speakers like Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Manning and other impressive headliners."

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal is a 3-day transformative business conference that inspires 7,000 decision-makers across numerous continents and industries each year. A non-profit organization, C2 Montréal was imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil. In an immersive environment specifically designed to spark new ideas, the event's talks, workshops, extreme brainstorming sessions, meet-ups, performances and celebrations challenge participant biases and shift their perspective, allowing them to explore completely new ways of doing business. Recipient of four BizBash awards, including "Best Conference" and "Most Innovative conference", C2 Montréal has also been described as "a conference that's reinventing how we network" by Harvard Business Review. C2 Montréal will be presenting its 8th edition on May 22, 23 and 24, 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

C2 Montréal 2019

Pre-sale tickets to the three-day conference are available at the fall rate here .

