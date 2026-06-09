Spike Wine Pledges 50% of Sales to American Humane Society!

NAPA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spike Wine today announced a new partnership with American Humane Society, one of the nation's leading animal welfare organizations dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of animals around the world. Through this collaboration, Spike Wine aims to raise $25,000 by the end of 2026 to support American Humane Society's mission to rescue, care for, and protect animal everywhere.

Spike Wine American Humane Society Logo

Spike Wine is a premium, yet approachable California Cabernet Sauvignon created to shine a light on the powerful message, "Who Saved Who?" and to raise awareness about the life-changing impact of pet adoption, the human-animal bond, and the unconditional love animals bring into our lives. Inspired by the deep emotional connection between people and their pets, Spike Wine celebrates the countless ways animals provide companionship, comfort, healing, and joy to families every day.

As part of the campaign, Spike Wine will donate 50% of all purchases made through www.spike-wine.com to American Humane Society. Customers can also receive 25% off their order by using promo code HUMANE at checkout.

"We created Spike Wine to celebrate the incredible connection between people and their pets while encouraging more awareness around animal adoption," said Mario Monticelli of Spike Wine. "The human-animal bond is something truly special — pets become family, provide emotional support, and often change our lives in ways we never expect. Partnering with American Humane Society allows us to turn every purchase into meaningful support for animals in need. We're proud to contribute 50% of all website sales to this important mission."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving animal welfare, strengthening the bond between people and animals, and creating positive impact through purpose-driven consumer engagement. By integrating charitable giving directly into every purchase, Spike Wine offers customers a simple and meaningful way to help support animals around the world while celebrating the joy and companionship pets bring to our lives.

About American Humane Society:

American Humane Society is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our life-changing work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on https://www.facebook.com/americanhumane, https://x.com/americanhumane and https://www.instagram.com/americanhumane/ and subscribe to our channel on https://www.youtube.com/user/americanhumane for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

About Spike Wine:

Spike Wine is a premium California Cabernet Sauvignon created to celebrate the powerful bond between people and pets. Inspired by the question, "Who Saved Who?", the brand is dedicated to raising awareness about pet adoption and supporting animal welfare initiatives through purpose-driven partnerships and charitable giving.

SOURCE Spike Wine