SpikedSeltzer's Royal Offer To Brides: "Say 'Yes!' to The Mermaid"

"The mermaid is a silhouette classically worn by confident women—it would be a great choice for the Duchess-to-be," said Mara Urshel, Kleinfeld co-owner. "We're so excited to have SpikedSeltzer here to encourage our brides to 'Say 'Yes!' to the Mermaid.'"



Kleinfeld will hold one VIP spot for a lucky bride to secure a last-minute booking on May 19 for a chance to "Say 'Yes!' to the Mermaid." Interested brides, age 21 plus, can follow @SpikedSeltzer on Instagram to enter for a chance to win the VIP spot2.

And because grooms deserve the royal treatment too, they can save $5 on their first Drizly delivery using code SPIKEDSELTZER, where legal.3

"Our drink is gaining popularity with men; it's lighter than beer, less sweet than wine, more sessionable than spirits, and a great cocktail mixer, too," said Carrie Shafir, Marketing Director, SpikedSeltzer. "SpikedSeltzer is easy to drink, and has a premium six percent ABV. We see it as an ideal option for bachelor and bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and the wedding day itself, especially given its bubbly quality."

On May 19, brides at Kleinfeld NYC may experience all six flavors of SpikedSeltzer as well as a royal-cake-inspired cocktail featuring SpikedSeltzer's new flavor Ventura Lemon. Royal fans across the country can also toast with the Slice of Spiked cocktail:

Slice of Spiked

3 oz. SpikedSeltzer Ventura Lemon

¼ t. vanilla extract

1-2 drops tonic bitters

¼ oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. elderflower liqueur

1 oz. Champagne

¼ t. orange marmalade

Build ingredients in a Champagne flute, add orange marmalade, top off with SpikedSeltzer and stir. Garnish with fresh edible flower.

Nationwide, people can "Say 'Yes!' to the Mermaid" by trying SpikedSeltzer. Ventura Lemon is now available across the country in 12-can variety packs and in the brand's new 24-pack alongside Indian River Grapefruit, Cape Cod Cranberry, West Indies Lime, Valencia Orange, and Prickly Pear.

For more information, follow @SpikedSeltzer, @KleinfeldBridal and #sayyestothemermaid on Twitter and Instagram.

1 "Say 'Yes!' to the Mermaid"

SpikedSeltzer will cover a total of $19,000 total in mermaid wedding gowns for 10 brides at $1,900 per dress.

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT on 5/19/18 and ends at 7:00 p.m. on 5/19/18. For a copy of the Official Rules, see the SpikedSeltzer Brand Ambassador at the "Say 'Yes!' to the Mermaid" event on 5/19/18. Void where prohibited.

2 #SayYesToTheMermaid

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 5/9/18 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and ends 5/11/18 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. See Official Rules on @SpikedSeltzer Instagram for entry, prize and details. Void where prohibited.

3 Code SPIKEDSELTZER is valid May 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. 21+, subject to applicable law. Offer valid for $5.00 off your first Drizly order, courtesy of Drizly. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Not valid in: CT, KY, ME, MO, OH. Offer expires 12/31/18.

About SpikedSeltzer

SpikedSeltzer created the fast-growing hard seltzer category in 2013, and partnered with Anheuser-Busch in 2016 to go national. The product is six percent ABV, naturally flavored, and gluten-free. It contains only five grams of carbs per 12 oz. serving. The alcohol comes from a cold-fermentation of sugar combined with purified water and cold-pressed fruits. Its bubbles give it a crisp, dry finish. SpikedSeltzer comes in six natural flavors: Ventura Lemon, Prickly Pear, Indian River Grapefruit, West Indies Lime, Cape Cod Cranberry, and Valencia Orange. For more information, go to spikedseltzer.com, or visit their Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

©2018 Boathouse Beverage Co., SpikedSeltzer® Ventura Lemon, Indian River Grapefruit, Cape Cod Cranberry, West Indies Lime, Valencia Orange, Prickly Pear, IRC Beer (Ale in TX), Norwalk, CT & Baldwinsville, NY. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

