SPIKING and NEBULAS Partner to Develop Financial Signals Search and Processing Technology for All Blockchains

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiking, the world's first blockchain asset validation and AI-driven crypto trading infrastructure, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nebulas to develop its core search technologies. Founder and CEO of Nebulas, Hitters Xu, will also take on an advisory role on Spiking.

Nebulas is a decentralised platform which provides a search framework for all blockchains. In itself, Nebulas is a next-generation public blockchain which aims for a continuously improving ecosystem via its blockchain valuation mechanism.

Spiking Limited

The Spiking platform allows traders to find Whales (i.e. key executives of large companies behind cryptocurrency tokens, mining pools and/or large holders) and follow their cryptocurrency trades1. Powered by state-of-the-art tools where followers meet Whales in a completely transparent environment, it will be built on a modern technology stack with fully audited security standards. The Spiking platform intends to do this by using smart contracts on the blockchain, allowing users to mirror the trading activity of any Whale and control their own segregated trading accounts directly.

With this partnership, Spiking can develop its proprietary search algorithm on Nebulas core technologies to allow for whales and customers to locate critical information on multiple blockchains. This information in turn serves the function of predicting cryptocurrencies price movements.

"Nebulas brings a game-changing element to the methodology in which Spiking searches and processes information from the blockchain," said Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking. "This increases our value-add greatly to the trading ecosystem of the mega cryptocurrency market."

Nebulas Force (NF) provides the Nebulas blockchain and apps built on it with the capability to self-evolve seamlessly. NF will, therefore, allow Spiking's search framework to continuously improve and be developed upon without a need to fork. This places control of project development more firmly in the hands of Spiking.

"Spiking has a great use case for the Nebulas blockchain and will bring about market disruption in the way information can be harvested from other blockchains to provide financial signals," said Hitters Xu. Hitters Xu is also a founder of AntShares (NEO), a blockchain pioneer in China.

Nebulas works on the Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), which encourages and rewards developers of smart contracts and DApps on the Nebulas Platform. Spiking will partner with Nebulas to contribute positively to the ecosystem with the use of DIP, by bringing on more developers and incentivising their work.

The Spiking app has support from Quest Ventures and National Research Foundation, Singapore Prime Minister's Office, under the Interactive & Digital Media Strategic Research Programme's i.JAM Reload initiative. In October 2016, Spiking was awarded a gold at the SiTF Awards 2016, for Best Innovative Start-up (Early Stage), by the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation.

1 Subject to relevant laws, regulations and licenses, where necessary

About Spiking

Launched in April 2016, Spiking is Singapore's first financial-technology trading app dedicated to helping the average trader follow the reputable investors as they buy and sell shares on the stock market. To date, Spiking tracks over 170,000 significant shareholders across six stock exchanges in four countries: the United States (NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX), Singapore (SGX), Malaysia (BM), and Hong-Kong (HKEX).

Spiking is supported by a strong technical team, with Dr. William H. Nguyen, as Chief Blockchain Architect. William is also the Chief Crypto Architect of GIFTO, one of the fastest selling ICOs in Asia.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. More information on the ITO can be found at https://spiking.io.

About NEBULAS

Nebulas is a next-generation public blockchain, aiming for a continuously improving ecosystem. Based on its blockchain valuation mechanism, Nebulas proposes future-oriented incentive and consensus systems, and the ability to self-evolve without forking.

