SPIKING and QUOINE Partner to Launch World's First Private Token Sale on an Exchange

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiking, a Singapore-based financial-technology trading application, will partner with global blockchain fintech company QUOINE to launch its Initial Token Offering (ITO) private sale on QUOINE'S ICO Mission Control on 6 June 2018.

QUOINE's ICO Mission Control is an end-to-end solution designed to help blockchain project teams conduct a successful ICO with best practices of KYC and AML. ICO Mission Control is integrated within QUOINE's QRYPTOS exchange, which will soon be merged with the QUOINEX exchange to become the LIQUID by QUOINE.

Spiking

This will be the first time a private sale portion of an ICO is conducted directly on an exchange. The platform allows for a select group of QUOINE'S KYC-approved user base to access and participate in Spiking's ICO private sale directly.

"QUOINE has been at the forefront of helping blockchain project teams with best practices and market access. ICO Mission Control now allows for successful and responsible ICOs to deliver the highest standards in security and technology," said QUOINE Co-Founder and CEO Mike Kayamori. "By partnering with Spiking for access to its private sales, we have increased our offering of services even further to our customer base."

In conjunction with the private sale launch, Spiking will offer a special bonus to QUOINE's existing customers who hold balances in excess of pre-defined amount of cryptocurrency, via a Special Sales Channel only accessible by them.

"We are both honoured and excited to provide QUOINE's customers with ready access to Spiking's ITO private sale. This is in line with our objectives to bring cryptocurrencies to the mass market," said Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking.

The Spiking platform allows traders to find key executives of large companies behind cryptocurrency tokens, mining pools and/or large holders, called "Whales" in the Spiking community, and follow their cryptocurrency trades[1]. Powered by state-of-the-art tools where followers meet Whales in a completely transparent environment, it will be built on a modern technology stack with fully audited security standards. The Spiking platform intends to do this by using smart contracts on the blockchain, allowing users to mirror the trading activity of any Whale and control their own segregated trading accounts directly.

Spiking is supported by a strong technical team, with Dr. William H. Nguyen as Chief Blockchain Architect. Dr. Nguyen is also the Chief Crypto Architect of GIFTO, one of the fastest selling ICOs in Asia.

The Spiking app has received support from Quest Ventures and the National Research Foundation, Singapore Prime Minister's Office, under the Interactive & Digital Media Strategic Research Programme's i.JAM Reload initiative. In October 2016, Clemen was awarded the gold award for the Spiking app at the SiTF Awards 2016, for Best Innovative Start-up (Early Stage), by the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation.

About Spiking

Launched in April 2016, Spiking is Singapore's first financial-technology trading app dedicated to helping the average trader follow the reputable investors as they buy and sell shares on the stock market. Since its conception, Spiking has expanded in countries like Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the United States of America.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. More information on the ITO can be found at www.spiking.io.

Contact Details

About QUOINE

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next- generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, and Australian dollar. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com.

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in the desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH (the equivalent of 350K ETH) in an oversubscribed ICO at http://liquid.plus, to fund the growth of the LIQUID platform.

More information can be found at:

[1] Subject to relevant laws, regulations, and licenses, where necessary

Related Video

Related Links

