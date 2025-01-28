Spiko announces the deployment of the Spiko U.S. and E.U. T-Bills Money Market Funds on Arbitrum

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- French fintech Spiko, a leader in the RWA space, announces the native deployment of the Spiko U.S. and E.U. T-Bills Money Market Funds on Arbitrum One.

With $159M in assets under management to date, the Spiko U.S. and E.U. T-Bills Money Market Funds, two UCITS-compliant investment vehicles with tokenized shares (USTBL and EUTBL), have emerged as some of the most successful RWA products in recent months, and unquestionably the most successful in Europe.

Tokenized shares of the Spiko money market funds can be owned by any type of investor (including retail investors) and stored in self-custodial wallets. Accessibility, robust regulatory framework, and dual positioning in euros and dollars set Spiko apart.

This deployment marks a milestone in Spiko's cross-chain extension. From now on, Spiko will provide an institutional-grade, on-chain cash management solution to the Arbitrum ecosystem, supported by widely accessible products designed to serve as high-quality collateral.

"Spiko's deployment on Arbitrum One demonstrates how our technology can support institutional-grade RWA adoption," said Nina Rong, Head of Partnerships at Arbitrum Foundation. "This integration showcases how Arbitrum's infrastructure can enable compliant, regulated financial products while maintaining the security standards that institutional investors require. We're excited to see Spiko leverage our network to bring tokenized T-Bills to the blockchain ecosystem."

About Spiko:

Founded in 2023, Spiko launched the first UCITS-compliant money market funds with tokenized shares in June 2024. The fintech specializes in tokenization and on-chain registry management and also operates a subsidiary registered as an investment advisor in France, offering brokerage services for fund shares.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a customizable, interoperable set of solutions designed to bring businesses and people onchain. Its flagship blockchain, Arbitrum One, dominates L2 TVL with deep liquidity and streamlined deployment capabilities, powering dApp innovation across DeFi, DePIN, AI, gaming, and other verticals. Additional technologies like Orbit, which enables the development of customizable, interconnected chains leveraging the Arbitrum ecosystem, and Stylus, supporting Rust and C++, push Arbitrum to the forefront of pioneering innovation in blockchain development.

Media contacts:

Paul-Adrien HYPPOLITE, co-founder & CEO at Spiko

[email protected]

https://www.spiko.io/

