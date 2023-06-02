Spill It: Better Wine for All

Introducing…WalterOnWine.com, a Consumer-Forward Source Dedicated to Wine Enjoyment

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine, a $340 billion-dollar industry, relies on reviews by experts, specialized techniques for tasting, along with jargon and prohibitive pricing. According to Forbes.com, 2021 U.S. wine sales topped out at $78.4 billion, an increase of nearly 17% from 2022. Nearly 90% of U.S. wine drinkers say they have little to no knowledge about wine. With a rating system that provides a one-dimensional indication of "quality," it is no wonder that consumers are overwhelmed and terrified about making poor choices.

Walter David Hartman, founder of the newly launched resource, Walter On Wine.com. A level III sommelier and successful retired business executive, Walter's goal is to impart his expertise and knowledge about wine to Walter On Wine subscribers, elevating their wine enjoyment and experience. For more information, visit: www.walteronwine.com.
Enter WalterOnWine.com, a new source seeking to make wine a fun, consistent and pleasurable experience at the $20-$200 level. To quote Walter, "Life is too short to drink so-so wine," hence the impetus behind Walter On Wine.

Founder Walter David Hartman was inspired to share his expertise. Business travels to Europe and California confirmed that wine could make for a fulfilling "second act." He trained as a Level III Sommelier and noticed that reviews relied on premium wines and a complicated rating system. Seeing opportunity and a void, he started WalterOnWine.com.

"Think of us as a friendly disruptor," said Hartman. "For too long, the industry has been serving only those "in the know." The experience, like wine itself, should be delightful. As an accessible platform, we hope that enthusiasts can enjoy wine with frequency and passion."

Walter On Wine offers members exclusive access to:

  • Better Wines, Better Value: Walter identifies great winemakers by region and type for at-home and restaurant consumption.

  • Wine Customization: Create a roadmap with Walter's wine customization tool, unveiling taste preferences, best-suited wines and varietals.
    Simplified Wine Ratings: Walter has reinvented the wine rating system with: Not Recommended, Very Good, Great and Superb, guiding members in the right direction.

  • Wine Education: Learn what the sommeliers know. Walter shares his wisdom each month with: What He Learned in Wine School.

  • Wine Enjoyment: Walter discusses how to enhance wine with:
    • Food pairings
    • Recommended restaurants
    • Travel itineraries with custom wine and winery tours
    • Special offers from featured wineries and wine-related products

Join Walter and the Walter On Wine team at LA Wine Fest, June 3-4 with talks by Walter, wine tastings, and giveaways at Booth #12; www.lawinefest.com.

ABOUT WALTER ON WINE
WalterOnWine.com is a website devoted to wine enjoyment. Launched in 2023 by Walter David Hartman, a Level III sommelier and former C-Suite executive, Walter On Wine provides accessible, jargon-free knowledge, demystifying the wine selection and tasting process. Signature tools help to reveal individual taste preferences while content highlights varietals, hidden gems, food pairings, tips for storage, basics and more. At home, in a restaurant, entertaining clients or giving as a gift, think of Walter as your wine ally, imparting value and happiness from every bottle. For information, visit: www.walteronwine.com.

