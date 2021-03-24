SPIN Announces Partnership with Wizard World which launched New Signature Series on March 20

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the exciting announcement of their new Signature Series, legendary global media brand SPIN is thrilled to announce a partnership with Wizard World. With SPIN partnering in the promotion of Wizard World's Signature Series, the two companies are poised to thrive in the growing digitized streaming landscape. Pivoting to virtual events as a necessity when live events shut down last year, Wizard World has proved the viability of live-stream events as an interactive destination for talent, superfans and casual audiences alike.

"We're excited to drive users to Wizard World's unique interactive events online," said Jimmy Hutcheson, SPIN's CEO. "Wizard World has a long history of creating one-of-a-kind experiences with franchises that fans care about deeply. SPIN is proud to be a marketing partner and looks forward to the collaboration."

The Signature Series is a key element of Wizard World's evolution into a technology company that builds online communities through live interactive events, ecommerce and streaming across a wide breadth of shared interest groups.

Wizard World ( www.wizardworld.com ) created the Signature Series as a way for affinity groups to interact more closely with their favorite talent and influencers. Through Q&A during live-streams, one-on-one chats and coveted memorabilia offerings, Wizard World has created a one-stop immersive experience for talent and their fans.

Kicking off the new subscription model, the Wizard World Signature Series debuted the Horror Series on March 20, with a live Q&A with Sleepaway Camp stars Felissa Rose, Jonathan Tierstan, Katherine Kamhi and Karen Fields. Wizard World has a strong foundation in the Horror genre, and over the next few months the company will stream weekly events on consecutive Saturdays. Fans can purchase a single event in the series for $3.99, any five for $11.99, all 10 for $19.99, or all 10 plus a set of bonus items for $29.99. Other events in the Wizard Horror Signature Series include stars from the A Nightmare On Elm Street , Stephen King's It, The Hunters vs. the Hunted, Rob Zombie, Terrifier and "What We do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillén, with others to be added soon.

"Fans across the world have responded to our streamed events in a big way, and we're excited to be offering new ways to interact with leaders in an even broader array of categories moving forward," said Scott Kaufman, Wizard Brands CEO. "The Signature Series expands and streamlines these events -- we believe the possibilities are vast." With endless opportunities available for users, Wizard World's Signature Series hopes to disrupt and expand the way audiences interact with live stream events.

