Spin Master and Feld Motor Sports Supercharge their Collaboration to Drive Another Decade of Monster Jam® Toys

Spin Master has built a robust product lineup across vehicles, playsets and RC products, capturing the energy, stunts and larger-than-life experience of one of the most global, family-friendly sports. The collaboration has helped propel the Monster Jam brand to become the #1 license and the #2 property overall in the Vehicles category1 with seven years of consecutive sales growth of Spin Master's Monster Jam products.

"Monster Jam is high-energy, family fun with a passionate following of fans around the globe," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "Renewing our agreement with Feld allows us to keep building on the momentum we've created together, empowering kids to reenact the excitement, perform the stunts and be part of the action."

As one of the world's most recognized live motorsports experiences, Monster Jam, a brand that is about to celebrate its 35th year, has become rooted in pop culture, reaching millions of fans annually through 350+ live events, multiple global broadcast partners, and social platforms that connect more than 10 million fans to all things Monster Jam. Spin Master's toys help extend that reach by translating fan-favorite Monster Jam trucks and gravity-defying stunts from the live events into authentic play at home.

"Spin Master has been an outstanding partner, bringing the authenticity and adrenaline of Monster Jam from our stadiums and arenas into homes and backyards everywhere," said Jeff Bialosky, SVP of Global Partnerships, Feld Entertainment. "We're excited to keep building the Monster Jam franchise by expanding how fans engage with the brand 365 days a year with new products, new play patterns, and new ways to experience the action."

Under the renewed agreement, Spin Master will continue to design, develop and market a full range of Monster Jam products globally, including die-cast vehicles, remote control trucks and playsets, as well as future innovations to expand the brand into new categories and play experiences.

About Monster Jam®

Monster Jam is the most approachable family-friendly sport in the world today, with loyal, lifelong fans across the globe who crave bigger, faster and louder experiences in the world's most famous stadiums and arenas. The Monster Jam franchise has expanded to events in 32 countries and more than 70 markets internationally, welcoming more than 4.5 million fans annually. Monster Jam's reach extends far beyond the live event with more than 10 million followers across all Monster Jam social channels. The global phenomenon connects with a wide fanbase, including Millennial and Gen X parents and children under the age of 12.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages approximately 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

1 Monster Jam was the #1 license and #2 property overall in the Vehicles category in 2025.

Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Toys, Vehicles, Projected USD, G11 (US, CA, MX, NL, BE, SP, UK, DE, IT, FR, AU), Jan - Dec 2025

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.