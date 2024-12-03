Spin Master and Liberty Entertainment Group Host the 12th Annual Caring & Sharing Holiday Celebration for the Children's Breakfast Clubs

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - It's the most wonderful time of the year as Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY)(www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company and Liberty Entertainment Group, Toronto's premier hospitality collection, come together to host the 12th annual Caring & Sharing event in support of Children's Breakfast Clubs.

More than 1,200 children from Children's Breakfast Clubs affiliated schools were welcomed by over 300 volunteers from Spin Master and Liberty Entertainment Group at the Liberty Grand. Each child paired up with a Spin Master team member to pick out two toys—one to keep and one to share with a friend or family member. The festive celebration also included face painting, interactive play zones, a dance party, a special appearance from Santa Claus and a seated holiday lunch hosted by the Liberty Grand.

"For 12 years, Caring & Sharing has been an integral part of our holiday season, allowing us to connect with our community and spread joy in a meaningful way," said Tara Deakin, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer at Spin Master. "The magic of this event lies not only in the smiles of the children, but also in the incredible energy from our team and partners who come together to make a difference."

Liberty Entertainment Group graciously provided the venue, catering, and staff for the event, while Magen Boys Entertainment kept the energy high with live music and dancing.

"We're overjoyed to continue our relationship with Spin Master for this incredible event," said Zubeda Nanji, Executive Director of the Children's Breakfast Clubs. "Through Spin Master's generosity, children not only receive a gift for themselves but also experience the joy of giving, which perfectly aligns with the values of our organization."

This year also marks a special milestone as Spin Master celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Toy Movement, a global initiative dedicated to bringing inspiration and the joy of play to children in need. Since its inception, the Toy Movement has reached an extraordinary milestone by donating over one million toys to children worldwide. To learn more about how Spin Master is making a difference, please visit www.thetoymovement.org.

