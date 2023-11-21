Spin Master and YouTube Sensation Ms. Rachel Announce A New Collection of Developmental and Early Childhood Learning Toys

News provided by

Spin Master

21 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, and popular children's educators and entertainers Rachel Griffin-Accurso and Aron Accurso, creators of the Ms. Rachel YouTube channel for babies and toddlers, are teaming up to create a collection of developmental and early childhood learning toys. The deal, brokered by CAA Brand Management, a division of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), establishes Spin Master as Ms. Rachel's global master toy licensee, delivering hands-on play to Ms. Rachel's avid fanbase of 50 million unique monthly viewers, and counting, with the first items launching Fall 2024.

Continue Reading
The collection, designed in collaboration with child development experts, will take inspiration from Ms. Rachel and her videos supporting language development and early childhood milestones with a wide range of toys that will include plush, puzzles, playsets, vehicles, roleplay toys, and learning aides. (CNW Group/Spin Master)
The collection, designed in collaboration with child development experts, will take inspiration from Ms. Rachel and her videos supporting language development and early childhood milestones with a wide range of toys that will include plush, puzzles, playsets, vehicles, roleplay toys, and learning aides. (CNW Group/Spin Master)

"We are thrilled to be Ms. Rachel's partner in play," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's Executive Vice President and Head of Global Toy Brands. "As a progressive and trusted voice in early childhood learning, Ms. Rachel is a wonderful fit for our toy portfolio and will support Spin Master's expansion into early childhood and developmental play."

The collection, designed in collaboration with child development experts, will take inspiration from Ms. Rachel and her videos supporting language development and early childhood milestones with a wide range of toys that will include plush, puzzles, playsets, vehicles, roleplay toys, and learning aides. The Ms. Rachel initiative further supports the company's expansion into early childhood developmental play, following Spin Master's acquisition of Melissa & Doug, scheduled to close in Q1 2024.

"Play is the most powerful way a child can learn," said Rachel Griffin-Accurso. "We have a big responsibility to fulfill the trust parents have in us, and together with Spin Master, we're excited to deliver the high-quality toys our audience has been asking for, to help them learn, bond, and thrive."

"Ms. Rachel has become a trusted resource for today's parents; loved for her inclusive and engaging approach, providing tools and inspiration for parents to help their young children learn and develop through play," said Laura Henderson, Spin Master's Executive Vice President, M&A and Special Projects. "Now with Spin Master's signature creative innovation and expertise in early childhood play, Ms. Rachel's companion toy collection will help deepen children's learning as families bond and re-create the play they see in her videos at home."

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Ms. Rachel 

Rachel is a passionate educator who creates research-based videos to help toddlers and their families learn, bond, and thrive. Her videos infuse songs, games and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning. Rachel believes all children are capable, brilliant and important. She loves learning from them and being around their contagious joy and wonder. Rachel has two master's degrees in education. She has one in early childhood development and one in music education. She is an advocate for children's rights and works to ensure that all children have access to high quality early childhood education. She is an ambassador for Save the Children and Room to Grow. Her sweet little boy inspired the show and continues to inspire her work every day! She is married to the amazing, Mr. Aron, AKA HERBIE! Today, her wildly popular YouTube channel @MsRachel generates over 400 million views per month.

About Ms. Aron

Aron Accurso (he/him), Rachel's life and creative partner, creates the show with Rachel including writing/arranging music and skits, editing the episode, being silly, and performing puppets! In addition to children's songs he has several adult musicals in development including The Dogs of Pripyat, Seeing Red with Joey Mazzarino (from Sesame Street) and We Have Apples, with Rachel. He also loves writing choral music. He is the Associate Musical Director/Associate Conductor for Aladdin on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include: Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, and The Little Mermaid.

SOURCE Spin Master

Also from this source

MOONBUG AND SPIN MASTER, PRESCHOOL INDUSTRY LEADERS FORGE ALLIANCE ACROSS LICENSING, CONTENT PRODUCTION AND MEDIA MANAGEMENT

MOONBUG AND SPIN MASTER, PRESCHOOL INDUSTRY LEADERS FORGE ALLIANCE ACROSS LICENSING, CONTENT PRODUCTION AND MEDIA MANAGEMENT

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Moonbug Entertainment, a part of Candle Media, and Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment...
Spin Master Debuts New Fantasy-Adventure Series Unicorn Academy™ Premiering Thursday, November 2nd

Spin Master Debuts New Fantasy-Adventure Series Unicorn Academy™ Premiering Thursday, November 2nd

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Entertainment's (www.spinmaster.com) new, fantasy-adventure children's series, Unicorn Academy will ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Toys

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Joint Ventures

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.