Spin Master Announces Comprehensive Scholarship Program to Support Individuals from Underrepresented Communities Establish Careers in Toy, Entertainment and Digital Games

Kicking off in time for fall 2021 enrollment, Spin Master will grant eight scholarships per year: three entertainment scholarships, one gaming scholarship and four toy scholarships with two in Canada and two in the US. The scholarships are available for individuals from underrepresented communities, including BIPOC, women, LGBTQIA+ and indigent students seeking post-secondary education within the fields of toy design, animation, creative production, digital gaming and app development, agnostic of post-secondary institution. In addition to financial support, recipients will have the opportunity to secure an internship at Spin Master and the potential for full-time employment upon completion of studies.

"Spin Master's goal is to improve diverse representation within the children's entertainment industry," said Tara Deakin, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. "We're committed to enriching the lives of kids and their families, sharing diverse stories and fostering a unique and inclusive culture. The Spin Master Future of Play Scholarship embodies these values while also nurturing relationships with talented and passionate individuals who may not have access to the funds they need to pursue their dreams."

Spin Master has established a specific set of criteria for each award and judging committees with representation from each discipline. Members from the employee resource group for diversity and inclusion, the respective creative centre and talent acquisition will review the submissions. The deadline for applications is July 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PST. For more information on Spin Master's scholarship program, please visit https://www.spinmastercareers.com/global/be/scholarships.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

