Spin Master Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Rubik's® Cube, Inspiring Solvers with Global 'Make Your Move' Campaign

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company and owner of the world-famous Rubik's Cube, is launching a year-long campaign dedicated to the iconic toy during its 50th anniversary year. A symbol of problem solving, intelligence, creativity and perseverance, the Rubik's Cube will be celebrated with a multifaceted, year-long marketing campaign themed 'Make Your Move', to inspire the next generation of problem solvers. The milestone year will include new launches and product collaborations, and the debut of an all-new mobile game Rubik's MatchTM.

"The Rubik's Cube is an iconic puzzle that has permeated pop culture, captivating millions of curious minds for generations," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we will honor the Rubik's Cube's enduring global impact, inspiring new generations to explore the cube and encouraging past generations to rediscover it."

One in every seven people in the world have played with the Rubik's Cube, but most people fall short on completing the elusive solve. The 'Make Your Move' campaign sets out to change that, focused on inspiring solvers.

"The Rubik's Cube is a piece of art," said Professor Ernő Rubik. "It comes to life when we attempt to discover our own solutions to the vast complexity of the challenge. It speaks to the universal values in human nature: curiosity, perseverance, and ingenuity. Recognizing the Cube's 50th anniversary is a celebration of these eternal values."

Spin Master will also introduce new Rubik's Cube products that include:

Rubik's 50th Anniversary Retro Cube TM - Displayed in a replica of the 1980s issue packaging, this blast from the past is decorated with the original Rubik's Logo and classic-colored stickers. ( January 2024 , $14.99 ).

Displayed in a replica of the 1980s issue packaging, this blast from the past is decorated with the original Logo and classic-colored stickers. ( , ). Rubik's Sensory Cube TM - Feel the colors with the Rubik's Sensory Cube ! Featuring a unique 3x3 cube that has a distinguishable tactile shape for each color of the cube. Designed to be inclusive for the visually impaired community, even the packaging will include braille. This cube will be launched in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind. ( March 2024 , $12.99 ).

Feel the colors with the ! Featuring a unique 3x3 cube that has a distinguishable tactile shape for each color of the cube. Designed to be inclusive for the visually impaired community, even the packaging will include braille. This cube will be launched in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind. ( , ). Rubik's Gridlock TM Board Game - A new challenge, to test flexible thinking and problem-solving skills. With blocks in place, the objective is to fit all of the pieces onto the board to solve each puzzle. ( March 2024 , $14.99 ).

A new challenge, to test flexible thinking and problem-solving skills. With blocks in place, the objective is to fit all of the pieces onto the board to solve each puzzle. ( , ). Rubik's Connected X TM - Bridging together the physical and digital world of solving the Connected X is a Bluetooth-enabled 3x3 cube. Cubers can learn and improve cubing skills through the app by tracking, recording, and timing their solve. Connect with friends through the app to go head-to-head to see who is the faster cuber! ( June 2024 , $39.99 ).

Bridging together the physical and digital world of solving the is a Bluetooth-enabled 3x3 cube. Cubers can learn and improve cubing skills through the app by tracking, recording, and timing their solve. Connect with friends through the app to go head-to-head to see who is the faster cuber! ( , ). Rubik's Cubers TM - Bringing your favorite characters to the Rubik's Cube with Rubik's Cubers . Collect, solve, and display these puzzle characters, including Batman, Ironman, Spiderman, and Black Panther. ( July 2024 , $14.99 ).

Bringing your favorite characters to the with . Collect, solve, and display these puzzle characters, including Batman, Ironman, Spiderman, and Black Panther. ( , ). Rubik's 3x3 Speed CubeTM - Elevate your solving skills to the next level with the new 3x3 Speed Cube. Redesigned for competition use, the Speed Cube features sticker-less panels, internal magnets for smooth movements, and adjustable tensions to create a customized cube experience. ( August 2024 , $14.99 ).

Limited-edition collaborations will also be available throughout the course of the year, from pop culture giants like Barbie, Stranger Things, Wednesday Addams and Hello Kitty to famous names like Beatles Yellow Submarine, the Grateful Dead, Albert Einstein and Mr. Brainwash and notable brands including Levi's, NBALAB, U.S. Soccer, Mercedes Benz, Heelys, Tetris®, and G Fuel.

Later this year, Spin Master's Digital Games creative centre will leverage the Rubik's Cube intellectual property, bringing it into the casual gaming space with the introduction of Rubik's Match™, a mobile game developed by Nørdlight GamesTM, Spin Master's Stockholm-based digital game studio. Honoring the Rubik's Cube legacy of challenging and entertaining minds worldwide, the mobile game will deliver a fresh 3D take on the match-3 game genre. Designed for the problem solver and perfect for those who cherish mental gymnastics, the game combines the joy of puzzle-solving with the creative potential of building and personalization.

About the Rubik's Cube

Created by Ernő Rubik in 1974 and launched globally in 1980, the Rubik's Cube became a worldwide craze, selling hundreds of millions of units, and has inspired and challenged both young and old ever since. As a STEM-accredited puzzle, the Rubik's Cube supports brain development and cognitive skills by allowing children and adults to use their creativity, while developing and encouraging intelligence. In 2021, Spin Master acquired the brand bringing to market innovative new launches while continuing its world-famous legacy.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

