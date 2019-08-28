Spin Master Celebrates Six Toys on Walmart's Top Rated by Kids List

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading children's entertainment company, is heading into the holiday season with six of it's hottest toys making Walmart's Top Rated by Kids List. Winning over their hearts are Spin Master's Juno My Baby Elephant™, Owleez™, Monster Jam™ Mega Grave Digger RC Truck, PAW Patrol™ Mighty Lookout Tower, Cool Maker™ Go Glam™ Nail Stamper and DreamWorks Dragons, Interactive Hatching Toothless Dragon.

Walmart held its annual Top Rated by Kids toy event this summer in Northwest Arkansas. The list compiles the top 48 toys the industry has to offer, selected by kids of all ages plus a special panel of recognized toy authorities. With six spots this year, Spin Master is proud to have more Top Rated toys than ever before.

"We're honored to be selected by kids, the true play experts, for Walmart's Top Rated by Kids list," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's President and COO. "Spin Master is committed to bringing innovation to the toy space across our entire portfolio and these six toys are a reflection of our mission to inspire creativity, promote play and will surely make life more fun!"

The Spin Master toys selected include the latest in breakthrough innovation with the first interactive toy pet that you can actually teach how to fly, plus the best (and biggest) additions to franchise partnerships and preschool powerhouse brands.

Owleez™ (launching October 4, 2019)

Meet Owleez, the first ever interactive toy pet that can REALLY fly! This adorable baby owl can't learn to fly indoors without the help of a child. The more they practice, the more comfortable she'll get. Place her in the included nest and watch as she spreads her wings and magically takes flight right out of the nest. Every Owleez flight is different – children can watch her soar, help her fly or comfort her after a crash. She's made of durable and lightweight materials, so when she crashes it's okay, it's all part of learning! With over 100 interactive sounds and movements, Owleez responds to touch, love and care. Age 6+, MSRP $49.99 USD

Wildluvs™ Juno My Baby Elephant™

Train, love and play with your very own baby elephant, Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant! With an astonishing animated trunk, floppy moving ears, highly expressive eyes, a wagging tail, plus interactive accessories, this baby elephant comes alive with over 150 lifelike movements and sounds. Through interaction and play, her silly personality will unfold. With a child's help, Juno My Baby Elephant will learn how to eat peanuts, bow, play music with her trumpeting trunk, play peek-a-boo, dance and more. After a fun-filled day of play, fold Juno's legs and cuddle with her – pet her trunk and she'll even give a kiss! Age 4+, MSRP $99.99 USD

Monster Jam™ Mega Grave Digger RC Truck

The biggest Monster Jam RC truck ever, the Mega Grave Digger is a powerful all-terrain remote control vehicle that measures over two feet long. The Mega Grave Digger's oversized tires can roll over anything, and keep on going. Featuring a custom rubber tread for superior traction control and mega-sized shocks and suspension, this 1:6 scale USB-rechargeable RC monster truck offers unstoppable performance. The lightweight construction makes it easy to pick up. Using the dual joystick controller with 2.4GHz frequency, control the Mega Grave Digger RC from up to 250 feet away. This fan favorite vehicle is a fully functional RC: drive in forward or reverse, and steer left or right. With a detailed body, authentic BKT Tires, working headlights and look-alike chassis, this replica Grave Digger is like driving the real thing. Age 4+, MSRP $99.99 USD

Paw Patrol™ Mighty Lookout Tower

Standing at an impressive two and three-quarter feet tall, this action-packed tower is the ultimate PAW Patrol headquarters. Place Chase, the Mighty Pup (figure included), into the working elevator – as it lifts, sounds are activated and a badge and megaphone pop out on the side of the tower. At the top of the Mighty Lookout Tower there's room for all six of the Mighty Pups (each sold separately) on the platform. Place each superhero pup on the spot that lights up with their uniform color. With the working periscope, kids have the perfect vantage point to help spot trouble in Adventure Bay. When trouble is spotted, push the buttons on the mission control panel to activate real lights and sounds, and hear Ryder give the pups a mission: the platform lights will blink, choosing the right pup for the job. Attach one of the included clips onto Chase and send him soaring around the tower, through the badge and down the mighty zip line. Age 3+, MSRP $99.99 USD

Cool Maker™ Go Glam™ Nail Stamper

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper is the ultimate at-home nail kit to stamp and style custom manicures in minutes! With five patterns and unique nail polish colors to choose from, kids can mix and match to decorate 125 nails of any size. First, choose a pattern and pop it into the machine. Next, paint each nail with one of the non-toxic GO GLAM nail polish base coats (two colors included) and wait five minutes for nails to dry. Lastly, insert your nail into the machine and press the button to stamp. Remove your nail from the stamper to reveal a perfectly patterned nail! Paint on a layer of shiny top coat (included) and go with your squad! Store the stamper, patterns and nail polishes inside of the sparkly bonus GO GLAM bag and take it with you on the go. Age 8+, MSRP $24.99 USD

DreamWorks Dragons, Hatching Toothless Baby Dragon

Hatch and train your very own baby dragon Toothless! Your favorite dragon from DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon®: The Hidden World comes to life with light-up eyes, movements and interactive sounds. To encourage baby Toothless to hatch, rock his egg back and forth to hear him growl; tap to hear him tap back; and shake and tilt the egg to get him aggravated – once he's agitated enough, he'll be ready to hatch! Outside of his egg, Toothless is ready for fun and adventure. Teach him how to fly and plasma blast, feed him and play games with him. At the end of an action-packed day, place baby Toothless back into the egg base for a dragon nap. Bring Toothless to life and build the bond of a lifetime with Hatching Dragon! Hatch, train and play! Age: 5+, MSRP $59.99 USD

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

