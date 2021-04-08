Spin Master Corp. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021 and Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders May 6, 2021

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder and Director, Max Rangel, Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

Spin Master's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will take place on Thursday May 6, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. (ET), and will be virtual via the website at https://web.lumiagm.com/230927369. In addition, the link to the virtual meeting will be available via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php.

The health and well-being of our team, investors and communities remains our top priority. In line with the latest directives from public health and government authorities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's annual meeting will be virtual by live webcast. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online in real time, ask questions and vote through the live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend this year's Annual Meeting in person.

To ensure that Shareholders' votes are cast, we ask each Shareholder to vote in advance by one of the methods described in Spin Master's management information circular in respect of the meeting (available at: www.envisionreports.com/YSPQ2021).

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 40 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

