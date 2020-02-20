Spin Master Descends on New York Toy Fair with its Innovative Portfolio of Toys, Entertainment Franchises and Digital Platforms for 2020

"At Spin Master, we are reimagining where imagination can take us across toys, entertainment and digital to excite, entertain and inspire children and families globally," said Chris Beardall, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Spin Master. "We are excited to reveal our 2020 portfolio which will deliver unique experiences, memorable characters and one of a kind innovation."

Spin Master continues to be at the forefront of evolving trends, capturing the hearts and minds of children around the world and maintaining its position as a toy industry trailblazer with a total of seven nominations for the upcoming 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, in addition to four nominations for the Women in Toys (WIT) Awards, both presented by The Toy Association.

With exciting water reveals, sweet surprises, never-seen-before adventures from iconic characters and unplugged creativity – Spin Master enters the new decade with a bang.



H2O Play

Call it clean fun, these toys use water to create unconventional unboxing experiences and deliver unique sensorial surprises.

Uni-verse TM is the out-of-this-world brand of collectible unicorns that allows kids to explore and immerse themselves in a never-ending, wacky world of make-believe! Dunk the emoji-inspired, soft fabric cloud in water and watch as it magically dissolves, changing the water's color. Inside each magically dissolving cloud are four rainbow polybags that reveal a funny unicorn figure, a unicorn friend plus two wacky accessories to mix and match with all of the Uni-Verse characters to create lots of fun, silly looks. Ages 5+, SRP $9.99



"I like the funny cloud. I really like that it disappears and you get a unicorn ."

Kid Powered

Creators, DIY'ers, maker-believers and Pixie lovers unite – calling all kids who want to express themselves, and watch magic take flight.

From the TOTY Award-winning brand Cool Maker™ , introducing Hollywood Hair™ , the only DIY studio that lets you create your own hair extensions. Customize the color, design and style to create endless looks. Fall 2020, Age: 7+; SRP $24.99





, introducing , the only DIY studio that lets you create your own hair extensions. Customize the color, design and style to create endless looks. Kids love to pretend play, and the latest from the most expressive doll brand Luvabella™ truly makes magic happen. Mealtime Magic™ Mia is a technologically advanced baby doll that delivers a premium play experience and innovation to a tried and true play pattern. Mealtime Magic features five bowls with ten unique food flavors to create 50+ different food combinations for her to try. With each taste she will recognize and react with distinct facial expressions for every emotion – yum, yuck, sour and more. Fall 2020, Age: 4+; SRP $59.99





truly makes magic happen. is a technologically advanced baby doll that delivers a premium play experience and innovation to a tried and true play pattern. Mealtime Magic features five bowls with ten unique food flavors to create 50+ different food combinations for her to try. With each taste she will recognize and react with distinct facial expressions for every emotion – yum, yuck, sour and more. Introducing Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers™ - beautiful Hatchimals Pixies that really fly! Discover your Hatchimals Pixie inside a gorgeous crystal egg. You can choose from two new, all grown up Pixies each with their own unique look and style. Your Pixie is ready to air dance and you can use your Pixie power to guide her with the IR Sensor in her feet. Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers includes a USB charger to allow for easy flight over and over again, and when not flying she can be displayed her in her sparkly, clear crystal egg. Fall 2020, Age: 5+; SRP $29.99

The Chill Zone

It's unanimous – addictive sounds, oddly satisfying textures, moldable magic, and pure relaxation– these items for babies to adults tap into that 'just can't get enough' feeling.

Baby GUND® introduces Tinkle Crinkle™ , a fresh, modern and energetic new infant collection featuring eight items including a Jumbo Caterpillar plush with textures and soft fabrics that encourage tactile play, Teether Activity Toys complete with stroller clip for on-the-go play and an ultra-plush Activity Mat that will spark baby's senses with three ways to play and five multi-sensory toys. Spring 2020 (Activity Mat June 2020 ), Age 0+; SRP $8 - $90





introduces , a fresh, modern and energetic new infant collection featuring eight items including a Jumbo Caterpillar plush with textures and soft fabrics that encourage tactile play, Teether Activity Toys complete with stroller clip for on-the-go play and an ultra-plush Activity Mat that will spark baby's senses with three ways to play and five multi-sensory toys. Introducing Kinetic Sand™ Zen Box™ , the first-ever Kinetic Sand playset designed for adults! This tabletop relaxation set has a sleek aesthetic and provides a soothing way to fidget with three unique tools. Fall 2020, SRP: $29.99





the first-ever Kinetic Sand playset designed for adults! This tabletop relaxation set has a sleek aesthetic and provides a soothing way to fidget with three unique tools. SwimWays new Yogo Float™ rolls up like a yoga mat! Relax and refresh as you sit back and enjoy the day in the durable mesh sling bed. It also features a comfortable, fabric covered footrest and headrest that offer relaxing support in the pool. February 2020 , Age: 15+; SRP $19.99

IRL Entertainment

Favorite characters transcend the screen, entering playrooms and dominating schoolyards for some IRL (in real life) fun.

Bring the epic battles from the anime adventure series Bakugan® to life with these incredible collectible battling figures! Elevate your brawling skills with the Bakugan Ultra with Baku-Gear™ which includes everything you need to dominate your competition. Now kids can amp up their battling power by dropping the Baku-Gear on top of the exclusive Bakugan Ultra and watch it transform. There are over 50 Bakugan Monsters to collect in Season 2. Each pack includes a Bakugan Ultra, a Baku-Gear, two BakuCores, a character card, one ability card, and one all new Gate Card. Spring 2020, Age: 6+; SRP: $12.99





to life with these incredible collectible battling figures! Elevate your brawling skills with the which includes everything you need to dominate your competition. Now kids can amp up their battling power by dropping the Baku-Gear on top of the exclusive Bakugan Ultra and watch it transform. There are over 50 Bakugan Monsters to collect in Season 2. Each pack includes a Bakugan Ultra, a Baku-Gear, two BakuCores, a character card, one ability card, and one all new Gate Card. PAW Patrol™ is rooted in action and adventure and this summer the pups will embark on a Dino Rescue™ . The Dino Rescue theme will be meticulously integrated into the PAW Patrol world, staying true to the storylines and characters while exploring new landscapes and rescues. The attention to detail will transcend to the toys, with new innovative features and inspiring transformations like the PAW Patrol™ Dino Patroller, the first-ever motorized PAW Patrol vehicle. Featuring large scale wheels for extra rough terrain the Patroller also comes with five and a half inch T-Rex Dino and Chase figure for your little hero to go on big rescues. Fall 2020, Age: 3+; SRP $59.99





is rooted in action and adventure and this summer the pups will embark on a . The Dino Rescue theme will be meticulously integrated into the PAW Patrol world, staying true to the storylines and characters while exploring new landscapes and rescues. The attention to detail will transcend to the toys, with new innovative features and inspiring transformations like the the first-ever motorized PAW Patrol vehicle. Featuring large scale wheels for extra rough terrain the Patroller also comes with five and a half inch T-Rex Dino and Chase figure for your little hero to go on big rescues. Spin Master's DC and Batman™ lineup includes action-oriented toys inspired by Batman's 80-year legacy that celebrates him as the #1 DC Super Hero. Kids can reenact missions with the Batman 4-Inch Action Figures with 11 points of articulation! Inside each package, discover a collector card that uncovers your mission. Reveal three mission-specific accessories like gauntlets, shields and more plus a Batgear accessory in every pack. Spring, Ages 3+, $7.99 (1 pack), $15.99 USD (2 pack).



"I love Batman and was excited to unbox the mystery accessories. He's super cool and fun to play with."

7 Year Old Action Figure Expert





DC and lineup includes action-oriented toys inspired by Batman's 80-year legacy that celebrates him as the #1 DC Super Hero. Kids can reenact missions with the with 11 points of articulation! Inside each package, discover a collector card that uncovers your mission. Reveal three mission-specific accessories like gauntlets, shields and more plus a Batgear accessory in every pack. 7 Year Old Action Figure Expert The Launch & Defend™ Batmobile™ is the only vehicle that lets you race your Batmobile around Gotham city and launch Batman into action! This iconic vehicles comes with an exclusive 4" Batman figure. Place Batman in the cockpit of his Batmobile, and with a push of a button, launch Batman into the action. This easy to drive vehicle merges remote control and action figure play, creating the ultimate experience for fans. The Launch and Defend Batmobile is USB re-chargeable and compatible with all 4" Batman figures. Fall, Ages 4+, $39.99 USD





is the only vehicle that lets you race your Batmobile around Gotham city and launch Batman into action! This iconic vehicles comes with an exclusive 4" Batman figure. Place Batman in the cockpit of his Batmobile, and with a push of a button, launch Batman into the action. This easy to drive vehicle merges remote control and action figure play, creating the ultimate experience for fans. The Launch and Defend Batmobile is USB re-chargeable and compatible with all 4" Batman figures. Designed by the same studio who brought the award-winning Sago Mini apps to life, Sago Mini™ Box is a monthly make-and-play subscription that brings quality, creative play right to your door. Each box is packed with 21st-century skills like empathy, creative problem-solving and emotional intelligence through play. Sago Mini Box is designed to be played with over and over again – and then recycled when it's done with zero-waste packaging and FSC-certified and recycled materials used where possible. Spring 2020, Age: 3+; SRP $19 /month or $15 /month when you sign up for a year. Subscribe at sagominibox.com.





is a monthly make-and-play subscription that brings quality, creative play right to your door. Each box is packed with 21st-century skills like empathy, creative problem-solving and emotional intelligence through play. Sago Mini Box is designed to be played with over and over again – and then recycled when it's done with zero-waste packaging and FSC-certified and recycled materials used where possible. Toca Boca®, the award-winning play studio that creates digital toys and everyday products for kids will be launching 42, three and half minute animated shorts of original content inspired by their diverse and quirky characters. The shorts will be unveiled weekly on the Toca Boca YouTube channel starting February 21st . Fans of the popular digital apps can now take home their characters as GUND brings them to life in plush form. Toca Life Gund Plush , Spring, Ages 1+, $10.00 - $25.00

Next Level Collectibles

Amp up your collectible game with next level fun. Worlds collide as sweet surprises meet favorite friends for some super yummy style and fun.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles™ Cosmic Candy™ is a brand new treat to collect; part cosmic and part candy, all cuteness! With an amazing new way to hatch, peel off the heart to find a hint as to who is hidden inside. Hatch the heart and open the reusable egg to discover over 12 exciting features like fuzzy, glow in the dark, iridescent or even gummy. There are over 50 new Hatchimals CollEGGtibles. Fall 2020, Age: 5+; SRP $2.99 - $19.99





is a brand new treat to collect; part cosmic and part candy, all cuteness! With an amazing new way to hatch, peel off the heart to find a hint as to who is hidden inside. Hatch the heart and open the reusable egg to discover over 12 exciting features like fuzzy, glow in the dark, iridescent or even gummy. There are over 50 new Hatchimals CollEGGtibles. Things just got a whole lot sweeter with Twisty Petz™ Treatz, the newest way to twist. These super cute stacked treats transform from yummy food into a fashionable bracelet. With ten Treatz to collect, discover Rainbow Jelly Pups, Sushi Pandas, Hamburger Bears, Ice Cream Sandwich Kittens and more, each with a delicious scent and adorable Kawaii-inspired details. Spring 2020, Age: 4+; SRP $6.99

UNPLUGGED

No wifi is needed for these multi-generational toys and games.

The Etch A Sketch® brand is celebrating 60 years of unplugged creativity! To mark the anniversary the popular drawing toy is joining forces with other iconic brands to release limited-edition shake-to-erase collector's item ($19.99) inspired by classic board game MONOPOLY™ (March), space exploration leader NASA™ (April), heritage toy Rubik's Cube™ (May) and comic book marvel Stan Lee (July). Spin Master is also unveiling a new limited Diamond Edition Etch a Sketch (February, $29.99 ) featuring a sleek black frame and diamond inspired knobs and Etch a Sketch Revolution (August $9.99 ), the first Etch A Sketch drawing toy with a spinning screen that allows you to make circles. Spring/Fall; SRP $9.99 - $29.99





brand is celebrating 60 years of unplugged creativity! To mark the anniversary the popular drawing toy is joining forces with other iconic brands to release limited-edition shake-to-erase collector's item inspired by classic board game MONOPOLY™ (March), space exploration leader NASA™ (April), heritage toy Rubik's Cube™ (May) and comic book marvel (July). Spin Master is also unveiling a new limited (February, ) featuring a sleek black frame and diamond inspired knobs and (August ), the first Etch A Sketch drawing toy with a spinning screen that allows you to make circles. Tap into that nostalgic feeling with this hilarious reinvention of the classic high school game M.A.S.H. (Mansion, Apartment, Shack, House). Now with a modern day twist, put your fate in the hands of your friends and watch your future spiral out of control. Fall 2020, Age: 17+; SRP $19.99





(Mansion, Apartment, Shack, House). Now with a modern day twist, put your fate in the hands of your friends and watch your future spiral out of control. Become a pro domino artist just like the YouTube sensation Lily Hevesh with the H5 Domino Creations™. Precision crafted by Lily, she paid meticulous attention to the weights, sizes, edges and accessories to create the ultimate build and toppling experience. Follow tutorials and guides provided by Lily to feed your creativity. Fall 2020, Age: 5+; SRP $24.99

