Spin Master Entertainment's Preschool Series PAW Patrol™ Wins Two Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, has won two Canadian Screen Awards, presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for its global hit preschool series PAW Patrol.

Following the adventures of 10-year-old Ryder and his six lovable rescue pups in Adventure Bay, PAW Patrol won Canadian Screen Awards for Best Pre-School Series and Best Sound - Animation for the third year in a row.

"It is an honour to be recognized by the Academy for PAW Patrol and a true testament to the incredibly talented and hardworking teams behind the series," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President. "Now in its 8th year, the PAW Patrol pups are a staple in the homes of preschoolers around the world and this summer we're taking fans on the biggest adventure yet when PAW Patrol: The Movie™ is unleashed in theatres."

Spin Master Entertainment received a total of seven Canadian Screen nominations for PAW Patrol and Abby Hatcher.

