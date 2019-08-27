Spin Master is Majoring in Fun 101 This Back to School Season

FASHION MEETS FUN

Twisty Petz™ Cuddlez (Ages 4+, $12.99)

Fashion, meets fun with new Twisty Petz Cuddlez. Now, Twisty Petz lovers can add to their collection with these plush pets with a secret twist. Simply pull the head and tail to transform a cuddly pet into a fashionable scarf. There are four different animals to collect including a super soft unicorn!

"I like that I can make different stuff out of this toy, I can make a pet, I can make a scarf, I can detach the clips and put it back again." – 5 year-old Animal-Loving Fashionista

Cool Maker™ Go Glam™ Nail Stamper (Ages 8+, $24.99)

Bring the salon home with the Go Glam™ Nail Stamper. This all-in-one nail kit allows you to easily stamp and style custom manicures in minutes. With five patterns and unique nail polish colors, kids can mix and match to customize their looks and decorate up to 125 nails. The revolutionary nail polish formula is completely non-toxic and kid-safe. #GoGlamGoals!

"WOW …it's so EASY to stamp my own nails. It's like I just left the salon with my mom!" – Mani-obsessed 8 year-old

Recess Renegade

Dragamonz™ (Ages 5+, $3.99 - $17.99)

When the bell rings get ready to smash, collect and battle with Dragamonz, an epic collectible toy and trading card game. Smash open eggs from six Dragamonz factions to reveal your mystery dragon figure hidden inside! With over 72 Dragamonz to collect, including the coveted Rare Mystics and Legendary Mystics, you can build your very own powerful dragon army. Continue the battle after school hours with the Dragamonz augmented reality battling app and animated entertainment series available on Amazon Prime Video this fall.

"These look awesome and are so much fun." – 6 year-old Dragon Master

* Quotes from kids participating in Spin Master's Funovation Panel, a community of families from across the U.S. and Canada that provide their feedback about potential new toys, television shows, commercials, and much more.

Bakugan® (Ages 6+, $6.99 1-Pack, $19.99 Starter Pack)

Become the ultimate BAKUGAN Master! Brawlers can face-off against friends, rolling their Bakugan across the metal BAKUCores and seeing them transform with pop-open Baku-Action. Own the schoolyard with the Bakugan Starter Pack, complete with two Bakugan, one epic Bakugan Ultra, six powerful BakuCores and collectible character and ability cards or add to your existing army with the Bakugan 1 pack. Strategize gameplay after-hours with extended content, sneak peeks and 90-second character webisodes available online at BAKUGAN.com and on YouTube plus tutorial videos and a mobile mini game where fans can battle.

"I love when they pop open, the way they transform is so cool!" – 8 year-old Brawler

BFF WORTHY

Hatchtopia Life™ Plush (Ages 5+ $6.99) and World Builder App (Free to Download)

Hatchtopia Life is Life! This NEW line of Hatchimals™ Collector Plush comes in Hatchimals patented crackable egg and has an adorable stylized look, with squishy heads and beanie bodies. Each egg contains one of 15+ plush and an exclusive Hatchtopia Life code that unlocks all kinds of surprises in the new Hatchtopia Life world builder APP (free to download on the App Store and Google Play). Unlock a NEW egg to hatch, a treasure chest, a fashion haul, and more! Play mini games, decorate your world, complete quests and connect with friends. Don't forget to share your BONUS BFF code with a friend. See you in Hatchtopia!

"This is cute and fun! Best game in the world" – 6 year-old Hatchi-Fan

Extra-Curricular Activities

Monster Jam® Monster Dirt Area Playset (Ages 3+, $29.99)

Get revved up after school with the Monster Jam Monster Dirt Area Playset (once the homework is done of course). Create infinite race and freestyle courses just like at the live events! With two pounds of Monster Dirt, build your own course, race it, jump it, smash it and do it again and again.

"I liked building ramps and bumps with the sand. I also liked to just play with the sand! I built a LOT of tall hills with it!" – 6 year-old Camden Murphy Fan

Upwords™ (Ages 8+, $19.99)

Looking for the perfect after-dinner activity for the whole family on a school night? Gather your #gamesquad for a quick stacking game of word hacking with Upwords. Players lay their letter tiles to spells words and get more points as they add tiles vertically to change existing words. 'Game' can quickly change to 'fame' as words stack up!

"A favorite in our house, I enjoy it just as much as the kids!" – Super Dad of 3

Perplexus™ Revolution Runner (Ages 9+, $24.99)

Exercise your brain with Perplexus Revolution Runner, the motorized, moving 3D maze with four speed options to master. Twist, spin and turn to navigate the ball through the track and ever-changing obstacles to keep up with the maze's movement without falling into the trench. This mind-bending challenge will get your brain geared up for learning.

"I love challenging myself, and my brother, to get to the center of the maze." – 10-year old Self-Proclaimed Perplexus Aficionado

