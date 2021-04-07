Spin Master Launches National Recycling Program With TerraCycle

"As a global company that creates innovative toys and games that inspire magical play experiences, we recognize the need to help preserve our environment for the benefit of the children we entertain today and for generations to come," said Tammy Smitham, Spin Master's VP of Communications & Corporate Citizenship. "Our program with TerraCycle gives our well-loved toys a reimagined future while also reducing our impact on the environment."

Through the Spin Master Recycling Program, consumers can now send in Spin Master toys and games to TerraCycle to be recycled for free. Participation is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page (https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/spin-master) and mail in the well-loved toys using the prepaid shipping label provided. Once collected, the Spin Master toys are cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables.

"The Spin Master Recycling Program is a perfect chance to engage the next generation through sustainability in a fun and approachable way," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "This program makes it easy to show your children that recycling and the environment don't have to be relegated to the classroom – kids can grow into responsible environmental citizens with every toy they outgrow and recycle with their parent's help."

In addition to diverting waste from landfills, Spin Master has made other environmental commitments including streamlining manufacturing processes to prioritize recovery and recycling, alongside goals to reduce plastic packaging and offset self-generated carbon emissions annually. More information on Spin Master's CSR Strategy and initiatives aimed at protecting the environment are available at https://www.spinmaster.com/en-US/corporate/corporate-social-responsibility.

The Spin Master Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization [in the United States?]. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com. All Spin Master toys and games are eligible with the exception of the Kinetic Sand™ brand.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 40 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

