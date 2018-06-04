Spin Master Launches Party Popteenies, an All New Line of Party-themed Collectibles

"Party Popteenies plays beyond the surprise, from the anticipation of when the POP moment happens to the reveal of the collectible itself," said Catherine Demas, Vice President, Girls and Preschool. "By creating a miniature world that ultimately champions positivity and fun, the Party Popteenies experience fosters a deeper sense of exploration after the reveal. Everything from the POP to the party-ready packaging encourages kids to engage in imaginative play, allowing the world of Party Popteenies to fully to come life."

Fans can get party-ready with these four fun party-themed toys:

Surprise Popper: Find out which celebration is inside – all with a burst of collectable confetti! With three different party themes to pop, including Rainbow Unicorn, Cutie Animal or Winter Wonderland, there is something for everyone. With detailed features and dazzling outfits, each doll puts their own fun spin on their party theme!





Double Surprise Popper: Experience twice the excitement with these added layers of fun! Fans will discover many surprises along the way, including mini and deluxe party accessories and an exclusive Party Popteenie. With one of three possible party squads to collect, you could pop a Rainbow Unicorn, Cutie Animal or Winter Wonderland Popteenie. Each Double Popper includes themed stickers and chip décor for even more party fun!





Party Surprise Box Playset: Wrapped like a gift, this playset has a small window into what's hidden inside: a Popteenie stands beside her mini-confetti popper, waiting to party! Unwrap your playset to discover treats and party essentials that will help you transform your Party Surprise Box into a party scene. Decked out with streamers and balloons, your Party Surprise Box is the perfect way to get the party started. You can even flip over one of your packages to create a dance floor! Use your sticker sheet to add the finishing touches to the décor, and then invite all your Party Popteenies to this bash.





Poptastic Party Playset: Unwrap the Poptastic Party Playset for the ultimate Party Popteenies bash! Featuring a spinning dance floor, photo booth, banquet room, and a swanky elevator, this venue is poppin'. There's even a surprise guest and three surprise gifts to unwrap. With one doll on the turntables, and one hidden inside the pop-up cake, there's room for up to six more of the Popteenies on the dance floor. With three different backgrounds and fun props to use, your Party Popteenies can strike all kinds of poses. It's the most happening party in town!

"As part of our growth strategy, we continue to innovate across our portfolio of brand and business segments," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "The demand for blind packs and collectibles continues to increase, with consumers seeking out more immersive forms of play. As innovators, we found a way to elevate the element of surprise that kids crave, by adding a feature that creates a sound and action many immediately associate with surprises and celebrations. Party Popteenies extends the element of surprise to truly create 'WOW' moments."

Because no celebration is complete without an anthem, Spin Master created a custom song and a special music video – Everyone's Invited, complete with a signature dance routine, in honor of the Party Popteenies launch. The music video stars social media sensations, Heaven King and Piper Rockelle, whose dance videos have been viewed by millions. Kids can learn the signature Party Popteenies dance, and a few remix moves, by watching tutorial videos created by Heaven and Piper on their respective channels.

With more than 25 dolls to collect from three different themed parties – Winter Wonderland Surprise, Cutie Animal Surprise and Rainbow Unicorn Surprise – kids will always be surprised by what they find inside! Each item in the Party Popteenies line comes with a mix of dolls, accessories, and even confetti to match the party theme! Party Popteenies products are recommended for kids aged 4+ and available at your favorite retailers for a MSRP of $4.99 -$24.99. To learn more and view the official music video, fans can visit partypopteenies.com and #partypopteenies.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 92 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

