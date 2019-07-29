Spin Master Named Global Master Toy Partner for DreamWorks Animation's All-New Preschool Series Gabby's Dollhouse

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson ( Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood ) and Jennifer Twomey ( Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi ), Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse. Any adventure can unfold when playing in Gabby's Dollhouse .

"We're thrilled to partner with Universal Brand Development on this exciting new TV series that is sure to capture the imaginations of preschoolers," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "Spin Master has had a long, successful partnership with Universal Brand Development, and we are looking forward to bringing our renowned innovation to the toy line for Gabby's Dollhouse. This partnership further strengthens our preschool portfolio of both owned and licensed IP, leveraging our expertise and scale in the category."

"Gabby's Dollhouse is the ultimate dollhouse experience come to life," said Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys and Hardlines, Universal Brand Development. "The series is a fresh and modern take on traditional dollhouse play, and we look forward to collaborating with Spin Master to design toys that will inspire creativity and create endless opportunities for imaginative play and storytelling."

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

As part of the company's focus on growth, Spin Master continues to build a strong portfolio of licensed products and invest in partnerships with the license community. This diversified portfolio includes an existing licensing agreement with the DreamWorks Dragons franchise, a 10-year licensing partnership with FELD Entertainment, as the worldwide master toy partner for Monster Jam®, as well as recently announced global toy licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for the DC boy's action category.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com.

