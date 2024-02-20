Spin Master Reveals 2024 Top Toy Trends - Jam Packed with Innovation, Imagination, and a Dash of Magic

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) ( www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company unveiled today highlights of its 2024 portfolio of toys, games and activities to spark creativity and imagination in both kids and kids at heart this year.

"Our teams scour the globe in search of what's influencing how kids play and then translate that into disruptive toy innovation," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toy. "Known as trailblazers for our innovation, we've made toys that defy gravity, magical creatures that hatch themselves, and brought interactive digital pets to kids' fingertips; we are excited to introduce what's new and next. This year we're celebrating iconic brands, tapping into the pop culture zeitgeist, and sparking imaginations in kids of all ages."

With a deep understanding of play, Spin Master rounds up its five top toy trends and a portfolio of new launches that reimagine everyday play.

SUSTAINED FUN

Some toys come and go, but it's the classics that kids keep coming back to year-after-year, never going out of style. These must-haves, keep forever or hand-me-down-worthy items sustain the fun, extending the product lifecycle while preserving play for future generations.

Rubik's® Cube 50 th Anniversary Retro Cube™ o In celebration of the Rubik's Cube's 50 th Anniversary, introducing a blast from the past with the collector's edition Rubik's Retro Cube . Displayed in a replica of the 1980s packaging, the Retro Cube features the original Rubik's Logo, old-school classic-coloured stickers with the yellow side upgraded to a deep gold in celebration of this momentous occasion. (Spring 2024; $14.99 ; Age 8+)

PAW Patrol® Core Vehicles o A staple in the PAW Patrol portfolio and rite of passages for preschoolers, the PAW Patrol Core Vehicles get a sustainable upgrade, now made from up to 80% recycled plastic. Featuring authentic details kids can go on action -packed missions and recreate iconic scenes from the show with the pups in their signature vehicle. (Spring 2024; $9.99 ; Age 3+)

GUND® Sustainably Soft™ Mini Dolls o Like all GUND plush, our Sustainably Soft Mini Dolls are made to be loved and cherished forever, and now available in a whole new sweet size perfect for little hands. Made with 100% recycled materials, these plush are made from recycled plastic bottles reimagined into undeniably soft dolls outfitted in adorable animal onesies. (Fall 2024; $12.00 ; Age 0+)



SMOKE & MAGIC

Rooted in mythical storylines and uncovering magical reveals, when paired with a child's imagination these toys are designed to deliver the pure magic and essence of playtime.

Bitzee™ Magicals & Disney o The Bitzee digital pet was the must-have holiday 2023 item and in 2024 more magic is brought to kids' fingertips with Bitzee Magicals and Bitzee Disney digital pets. Featuring 45 new transformations, magical characters like a Yeti, Ghost Kitty, Rainbow Merpup and beloved Disney favorites like Mickey, Olaf and Nemo! Nurture your Bitzee pet and they will evolve and unlock all new magical powers. (Fall 2024; $29.99 - $34.99 ; Age:5+)

Hatchimals Alive™ Make a Splash™ Playset o Experience colorful surprises with the Hatchimals Alive Make a Splash Playset. With your love and care, two Hatchimals Alive characters magically come to life just by adding water. Remove the pacifier and swirl the two eggs through the water – they shimmer and change color while the characters crack through! (Spring 2024; $14.99 ; Age: 3+)

Unicorn Academy™ Rainbow Light-up Wildstar o Play out the adventures from the Netflix original animated series Unicorn Academy . The Rainbow Light Up Wildstar unicorn toy responds to your touch with magical lights and sounds. Recreate the moment when Sophia and Wildstar bond and watch as Wildstar's body and horn are illuminated with full rainbow lights unlocking two songs from the series "Follow Your Heart" and "There is a Light". (Fall 2024; $34.99 ; Age 4+)



POPCULTURED PLAYGROUND

Pop culture and fun collide with these toys, games and activities that tap into what's trending across sports, social media and streaming, bringing fandom fun to your fingertips.

Tech Deck's® Olympic 8-Pack Get ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with Tech Deck's Olympic 8-Pack. The Official Licensed product features eight exclusive board graphics used by professional skateboarders from five countries around the globe, all of which will be competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic games. (Spring 2024; $24.99 ; Age 6+)

SwimWays® Hydro Paddle & Pickle Ball Set o Bring the fastest-growing sport in America to the backyard, pool or the beach with the SwimWays Hydro Paddle & Pickle Ball Set. The pickle ball paddles are regulation sized and perfect for all skill levels. (Spring 2024; $9.99 ; Age 7+)

T@G Someone Who™ o Experience social media finger pointing IRL (in real life) with T@G Someone Who . With meme cards like "t@g someone you would choose as your cellmate" players must vote on who is most likely to fit the meme. Players who have the most votes keep the card and the first one to get 5 meme cards wins. (Spring 2024; $19.99 ; Age 18+)

Wednesday Cube™ o The Wednesday Cube is an amazing collector's Rubik's Cube that pays homage to the popular character Wednesday Addams. Featuring a monochrome color scheme as well as a helpful THING hand display stand. (Fall 2024; $14.99 ; Age 8+)



PRESCHOOL PROTAGONISTS

From parallel, pretend to cooperative play – we've got preschoolers covered as they learn, grow and explore the world around them.

Vida the Vet® Vet Clinic™ o Spin Master's newest animated preschool series Vida the Vet follows ten-year-old Vida, an animal doctor who nurtures the charming woodland creatives who live outside her home. At the center of every episode is Vida's Vet Clinic , now brought to life in toy complete with songs and phrases from the show and 10 accessories including Vida and Sunny the mouse figures. Featuring a magical transformation, just place Vida in the tree trunk elevator and pull the lever to reveal the inside of the beautiful playset. (Fall 2024; $39.99 ; Age 3+)

Ms. Rachel o This Fall, Spin Master will deliver hands-on play to Ms. Rachel's avid fanbase of babies, toddlers and parents. The collection will include plush, puzzles, playsets, roleplay, and learning aides, designed in collaboration with child development experts and taking inspiration from Ms. Rachel and her videos supporting language development and early childhood play. (Fall 2024)

Gabby's Dollhouse® Gabby's Celebration Dollhouse™ o The Celebration Dollhouse adds a whole new look to everyone's favorite dollhouse. Standing at over two feet tall, this dollhouse features a vibrant rainbow roof, multicolored windows, and all new celebration themed rooms! The included Gabby figure features a new outfit including a party hat head band. (Fall 2024, $59.99 ; Age 3+)



PLAY IN MOTION

Much like children, these toys are always on the move - flowing, squishing, launching, and crawling like never before.

Kinetic Sand® Squish Motion™ Playset o Bring creativity to life with the Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Playset. Housed inside a convenient case, discover six sand tools, a flat play space and a squish zone! Layer different colors of sand, place on the squish zone and watch as the sand art comes to life! It's as easy as layer, load and squish. (Fall 2024; $19.99 ; Age 5+)

Monster Jam® World Final Supercharge Speedway™ Playset o Bring home the excitement of the live shows with this replica of the over/under track seen at the Monster Jam World Finals. The playset features a booster that launches vehicles through the figure eight loop track for endless fun and epic jumps. Press down on the pedal to engage the super jump and launch the truck through crushed cars and onto the victory podium with fireworks to celebrate. This playset also comes with one exclusive 1:64 Monster Jam truck. (Fall 2024; $59.99 ; Age 3+)

Hex Bots TM Wall Crawler Gecko™ o Discover the all-new Wall Crawler Gecko RC, with life-like movement that can travel across the floor and even up walls. Use the remote to control the Gecko and scare friends with its glowing LED eyes. (Fall 2024; $29.99 ; Age 4+)



For more information on Spin Master's 2024 product line check out our Lookbook.

