Spin Master Reveals Highly Anticipated Ms. Rachel™ Toy Collection Delivering Developmental and Early Childhood Learning Toys

The collection, developed by Ms. Rachel, an early childhood educator by training, and a team of child development experts in collaboration with Spin Master and Melissa & Doug®, takes inspiration from Ms. Rachel and her videos supporting language development and early childhood milestones. The wide range of toys includes plush, puzzles, blocks, soft playsets, loveys and stroller toys.

"Play is so important for little ones - it's how they learn and discover the world around them," said Rachel Griffin-Accurso. "I'm extremely proud of this collection of toys with Spin Master, and I can't wait to see children and their parents and other caregivers enjoying the learning and bonding these toys will inspire."

Ms. Rachel Toy Collection features a wide range of toys, including:

Ms. Rachel Surprise Learning Box

The Ms. Rachel Surprise Learning Box features four interactive learning scenes and comes with six soft surprise accessories (bear, bunny, carrot, bus, bubble gum, scarf) for babies to pull out of the box and place back into it, helping to develop important fine motor skills. Each side of the box features relatable scenes and routines to prompt interaction between caregiver and baby, encouraging early language and speech development. An included bonus learning card features extra play tips and skill-building activities. (Ages 3 Months - 2+ Years)

Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll

The touch-activated Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll plays words, phrases, and music from the hit Ms. Rachel videos to encourage early speech development for babies. Sing along to favorites like "Icky Sticky Sticky Sticky Bubble Gum" and encourage speech with signature Ms. Rachel phrases such as "I'm so proud of you!" and "Can you say...?" A volume control feature lets you switch between two volume levels. An included bonus learning card features extra play tips and skill-building activities. (Ages 6 Months - 3+ Years)

Ms. Rachel Wood Learning Blocks

Stack, roll, match, and learn with these Ms. Rachel™ Wooden Learning Blocks by Melissa & Doug! Inspired by Ms. Rachel's popular baby and toddler videos, the blocks and activity cards set is made with love to support learning for littles. Help stimulate cognitive development with 26 embossed blocks that help kids identify letters, numbers, pictures, and colors. Encourage language skills, turn-taking, and social skills with four game blocks featuring animals, body parts, emotions, and movements. The set includes 14 double-sided activity cards for matching, counting, play ideas, and developmental skill information and tips. Block play is great for boosting fine motor skills and self-esteem, as little hands grasp, build, and play. A sturdy box with take-along handle offers easy cleanup and convenient storage. (Ages 18 Months - 3+ Years)

Ms. Rachel Wooden Song Puzzle

Sing along with kids' favorite educator, Ms. Rachel! With the six-piece Ms. Rachel™ Wooden Song Puzzle by Melissa & Doug, kids can lift puzzle pieces to hear favorite songs from Ms. Rachel's popular baby and toddler videos. An on/off switch allows quiet play. Durable pegs help kids two and older easily grasp and manipulate the six adorably illustrated pictures and pictures under pieces help with matching and boost self-esteem. Encourages language, memory, spatial awareness, and problem-solving skills. (Ages 2 - 5+ Years).

Ms. Rachel™ toys will be available at all major retailers in North America beginning September 29th. Presale begins on Sunday, September 15th. To see the entire collection please visit https://www.msrachel.com/play. Even more toys will be introduced next year, starting January, that will continue to deliver meaningful opportunities to learn through play.

Spin Master is the global master toy licensee for Ms. Rachel toys, in a deal brokered by CAA Brand Management, a division of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Ms. Rachel

Rachel is a passionate educator who creates research-based videos to help toddlers and their families learn, bond, and thrive. Her videos infuse songs, games and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning. Rachel believes all children are capable, brilliant and important. She loves learning from them and being around their contagious joy and wonder. Rachel has two master's degrees in education. She has one in early childhood development and one in music education. She is an advocate for children's rights and works to ensure that all children have access to high quality early childhood education. She is an ambassador for Save the Children and Room to Grow. Her sweet little boy inspired the show and continues to inspire her work every day! She is married to the amazing, Mr. Aron, AKA HERBIE! Today, her wildly popular YouTube channel @MsRachel generates over 400 million views per month.

About Mr. Aron

Aron Accurso (he/him), Rachel's life and creative partner, creates the show with Rachel including writing/arranging music and skits, editing the episode, being silly, and performing puppets! In addition to children's songs he has several adult musicals in development including The Pack, Seeing Red with Joey Mazzarino (from Sesame Street) and We Have Apples, with Rachel. He also loves writing choral music. He is the Associate Musical Director/Associate Conductor for Aladdin on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include: Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, and The Little Mermaid.

