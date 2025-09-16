Spin Master Scores Big on Walmart's 2025 Top Toys List with Seven Must-Have Picks

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, is lighting up Walmart's 2025 Top Toys List with seven standout toys landing on the retailer's coveted guide for kids and gift-givers alike.

From preschool icons like PAW Patrol® and Melissa & Doug® to sensory-rich playsets and hands-on crafting fun, the lineup represents Spin Master's hallmark creativity—designed to spark imaginations across every kind of playtime adventure.

"The holiday season is all about wonder and imagination—and that's exactly what each of these top toys deliver," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "From inspiring creativity to fueling epic storytelling adventures, we take great pride in having seven of our toys celebrated on Walmart's Top Toys List. It's a reflection of our portfolio depth and passion for delivering magical play moments for kids and families."

Spin Master toys featured on Walmart's 2025 Top Toys List include:

Melissa & Doug® Simmer & Stir TM Stove Top Play Set - Satisfy hungry imaginations with the Melissa & Doug Water WOW!™ color-changing play food stir fry, where little chefs use water to magically "cook" and re-cook vibrant vegetables, proteins, and sides again and again. (Ages 3+, Walmart.com)

Kinetic Sand® SquishPizza Playset - Slice into sensory satisfaction with this hands-on playset that lets kids layer, shape, and "bake" their own squishy pizzas using Spin Master's signature sensory sand. (Ages 5+, Walmart.com)

Monster Jam™ Smash & Bash™ Grave Digger™ RC - This 1:15 scale monster truck features authentic styling, soft rubber tires, and rugged details for high-impact play. It smashes on impact, performs spins and stunts, then quickly repairs with one touch—perfect for nonstop indoor and outdoor action. (Ages 4+, Walmart.com)

PAW Patrol® Fire Rescue™ Command Center Playset - The heroes of Adventure Bay are back with a brand-new fire station headquarters, packed with exciting features and rescue missions that bring the hit show to life. (Ages 3+, Walmart.com)

Gabby's Dollhouse™ Meow-Mazing TM Interactive Movie Dollhouse - Bring home the magic of Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie with this 2-foot-tall interactive dollhouse featuring animated LCD eyes, 60+ sound and movement animations, and 7 themed playrooms. Enjoy 6 play modes, a working Cat-a-vator, surprise deliveries, and full 360° play that pairs with Interactive Pandy and Ears Headband for even more fun. (Ages 3+, Walmart.com)

Cool Maker™ Stack'd Heishi™ Bracelet Studio - Budding designers can create stylish heishi bracelets effortlessly with this all-in-one kit featuring over 1,200 colorful beads, a beading pen, and a handy sizing guide. Simply stack beads in the studio and press a button to magically clasp your custom bracelet for endless creative fun. (Ages 7+, Walmart.com)

CrystaLynx Dragons™ Articulated Figure - Kids can hatch their own fantasy creature with this highly detailed dragon, featuring articulated wings, vibrant colors, and a magical display egg for epic storytelling. (Ages 8+, Walmart.com)

Walmart's Top Toys List is a trusted holiday tradition, spotlighting the kid-coveted picks that are expected to fly off shelves. This year, Spin Master's toys span categories including preschool, action-adventure, roleplay, sensory play, and arts & crafts—highlighting the company's commitment to creating play experiences that resonate across generations.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

