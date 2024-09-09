Spin Master Shines Bright with Four Toys Named to Walmart's 2024 Top Toy List

"Each holiday season, we create innovative and memorable play experiences to spark joy and wonder for children and their families," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "We are honored to have four of our toys included on Walmart's Top Toys List, each of which will evoke their own awe-inspiring reactions this holiday season and beyond."

Rubik's® Squish Cube™: Add a soft twist to puzzle solving with this special design of the classic 3x3 Rubik's Cube that squishes as you turn it. Its stickerless design, made from soft foam, adds a new level of satisfying fun to solving, making it a great addition to any sensory toy collection. No hard edges – just durable, easy-to-turn-and-solve foam. (Ages 8+; $14.99 USD , Available exclusively at Walmart.com

PAW Patrol® Rescue Wheels™ Super Loop Tower HQ: Standing at over three feet tall, this massive playset is fit for the pups to scope out danger and save Adventure Bay. Featuring a command center and a loop launcher that can launch any of the PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels vehicles into action. (Ages 3+; $99.99 USD , Walmart.com)

Kinetic Sand® SquishMotion™ Playset: Bring creativity to life with the Kinetic Sand SquishMotion Playset. It's as easy as layer, load and squish to reveal mesmerizing sand creations on a moving play space that brings sand art to life. Including three colors and six tools, the squish-abilities are endless. (Age 3+; $19.99 USD , Walmart.com)

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch™: Something magical is coming! Emerging on October 4th for Hatchimals Day, a new generation of kids will get their hands on an all new Hatchimals® toys, including a Walmart exclusive character (Ages 5+; $59.99 USD Hatchimals.com)

Walmart's 2024 Top Toys List highlights the most sought-after toys for kids of all ages, making holiday shopping a breeze and adding a touch of excitement to the season. Spin Master is proud to be part of this list, continuing its legacy of delivering exceptional play experiences that resonate with children and families around the world.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.