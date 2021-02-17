Spin Master Taps Hottest Toy Trends for 2021 Lineup From Stress Reducing Activities to Fashionable Fun

"Each year our diverse portfolio is rooted in play trends, dictated by those most important to us – the kids!" said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "For 2021 we're delivering activities that inspire feel-good fun, fashion inspired toys that double as accessories and of course next level transformations to name a few. With Spin Master's deep understanding of play and knack for innovation, we believe this year's portfolio will surely make life more fun."

Endor-FUNS!

Kick back and relax with these stress-reducing and emotional-supporting toys and activities that will release those good-for-you endor-funs.

From the 2020 NPD bestseller in two categories and TOTY nominated Kinetic Sand® brand, comes the Sandisfactory Set™ . Inspired by the ASMR trend and popular play patterns online, dig deep into the ultimate satisfying playset that features clear tools that allow you to watch the mesmerizing effects as they happen. With ten tools/molds, four colors and 2 lbs of sand included, you can flow, mix and cut for surprise reveals. Fall 2021, Age: 5+, SRP: $19.99





. In partnership with the #1 sleep and meditation app , tap into a greater mindfulness while lowering stress and improving your mood as you complete these puzzles. Also included; a 30-day free trial to the app that unlocks with every purchase. Dive into relaxation with the Swimways™ brand Spring Float™, the incredibly comfortable, fabric-covered floats that now feature brand new, patent-pending, Hyper-Flate Valve™ technology. Our unique, Hyper-Flate Valve is engineered to increase airflow, inflating and deflating 3x faster. Spring 2021, Age: 15+; SRP: $14.99 - $49.99

The Game Changers

The games category saw a significant boost in 2020, as the global pandemic that forced people to spend more time at home led families to rediscover the joy of united play. Spin Master ups the ante for 2021, delivering more family-time moments, friendly competition and brain-bending challenges.

For those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind enter Jumanji Deluxe™ , a new interactive and immersive adventure every time you play. Work together to stay alive and complete the challenges as you trek through the jungle. Press the dome and await your fate as it glows to reveal a riddle or event, it is a mystery. Fall 2021, Age: 8+; SRP $49.99





Play, delivered to your doorstep. From the award-winning Toca Boca® studio comes Toca Life Box™, a monthly subscription box that celebrates the power of play with creative and do-it-yourself activities that are full of fun and silliness. February 24 , Age: 6+; SRP $19/month. Subscribe at tocalifebox.com.

Next Level Transformations

Expect the unexpected with these new toys that feature jaw-dropping stunts and innovative transformations.

Reach new heights with the Air Hogs® Jump Fury™ vehicle , the first and only indoor RC that can jump up to 22 inches into the air. With a super lightweight design, you can catch extreme air and perform epic stunts driving over and jumping off anything. The innovative performance wheels won't scratch surfaces, so it's safe to play indoors. Fall 2021, Age: 4+, SRP: $39.99





Fandom Fever

Magical characters, professional athletes and animated BFFs transcend the screen entering playrooms for more adventures and fandom fun.

Enter the Wizarding World™ franchise with Spin Master's collection of spellbinding toys including the Magical Minis Hogwarts Castle™ Playset . Relive the excitement of the hallowed halls, featuring interactive lights, sounds and magical elements for spellbinding adventures with Hermione and friends. Fall 2021, Age: 5+; SRP $59.99





Play with Fashion

Bring your looks to life with fashion forward toy-ccessories, sure to add that extra bit of glam.

From the makers of Go Glam Nail Salon ™, Cool Maker™ introduces Shimmer Me Body Art™ , the DIY studio that allows you to completely customize and apply flawless body art with metallic foil, glitter and gems. The innovative roller lets you magically transfer beautiful iridescent foil directly onto the body to create shimmer designs. It is as easy as, stick it, roll it, glitz it and rock it. Fall 2021, Age: 8+; SRP: $24.99





Oh Baby Baby

We've got baby fever with adorable baby themed interactive plush, dolls and collectibles to love and nurture.

Peek-A-Roo™ is an adorable interactive plush animal with an innovative pouch that magically reveals a baby inside. How you play with Peek-A-Roo influences the baby's mood. Play together with Peek-A-Roo and Baby-Roo to discover how they sing, dance and cuddle together. Fall 2021, Age: 5+; SRP: $59.99





