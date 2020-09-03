Spin Master's Hottest Holiday Toys Land on Walmart's Top Rated by Kids List

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, showcases its innovation in the toy category with five of its most imaginative toys landing coveted spots on Walmart's Top Rated by Kids List. Spin Master's The Animal™, Hatchimals® Pixies Crystal Flyers™, PAW Patrol® Dino Rescue Dino Patroller™, Monster Jam® Megalodon Storm™ and Kinetic Sand® Sandwhirlz Set™ toys demonstrated their magic, winning over the hearts of those who know best – kids!

Walmart's Top Rated by Kids List compiles the top 36 toys the industry has to offer, selected by kids of all ages. This year the event was held virtually, with toys sent to kids across the country for them to test and review at home.

"We are extremely proud of our 2020 holiday offering and to have five Spin Master toys included in Walmart's Top Rated by Kids List is truly an honor," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's Executive Vice President of Global Sales. "Every day our teams are reimagining where imagination can take us, creating innovative, breakthrough toys and activities that inspire and entertain kids. With the help of Walmart, a top toy destination year round especially during the holiday season, we can't wait to deliver fun to children and their families."

The Spin Master toys selected feature the latest in breakthrough innovation for children to unwrap, unbox and unleash the unbelievable this holiday season.

The Animal

The Animal is a powerful interactive truck that breaks out of its own package. The ultimate unboxing experience begins when you tear off the outer layer of the package and pull the tab to reveal the key. Unlock the crate then yell and knock to make it shake and hear The Animal growl and roar. The Animal transforms from powerful 4X4 truck to beast, with its retractable claws that gives it power to climb where others can't complete with glowing eyes and sound effects! Discover all the ways The Animal can interact with you! (Age 4+, SRP $39.99 )

Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers

Introducing Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers- beautiful Hatchimals Pixies that really fly! Discover your Hatchimals Pixie inside a gorgeous crystal egg. You can choose from two new, all grown up Pixies each with their own unique look and style. Your Pixie is ready to air dance and you can use your Pixie power to guide her with the IR Sensor in her feet. Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers includes a USB charger to allow for easy flight over and over again, and when not flying she can be displayed her in her sparkly, clear crystal egg. (Age 5+, SRP $29.99 )

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller

Saving the day is more adventurous than ever with the Dino Patroller, the first-ever motorized PAW Patrol team vehicle! Featuring room for all six pups, oversized wheels, a projectile launcher and an exclusive Chase and T. Rex dinosaur action figure, the Dino Patroller is ready to roll. (Age 3+; SRP $59.99 )

Monster Jam Megalodon Storm

The Monster Jam Megalodon Storm is the only RC vehicle that can drive on water and attack land! An authentic replica of the Monster Jam truck seen in stadiums, this RC vehicle has custom tires that can conquer any terrain - water, dirt, rock, snow and more. Perform 360° spins and wheelies with this high performance Monster Jam truck. (Age 4+, SRP $49.99 )

Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz Playset

Flow Kinetic Sand in a whole new way with the Sandwhirlz Playset! This set has everything you need for amazing sand transformations: 2lbs of Kinetic Sand (red, yellow and blue), six shape shifters, two extruder tubes, a scoop and more! Inspired by the drop and squish play pattern on social media, the Sandwhirlz Playset makes it easy to customize your sand effects with the shape shifters and tools. (Age: 3+, SRP $19.99 )

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

