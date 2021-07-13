Spin Master's PAW Patrol: The Movie™ Toy Collection is PAWsome!

"Our PAW Patrol fans around the world have developed deep connections with the compelling characters and their adventures, a connection that extends beyond the screen, inspiring preschoolers through physical play," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President, Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our toy designers collaborated with the Spin Master Entertainment team to ensure that the epic PAW Patrol: The Movie toy line is a true reflection of the cinematic experience."

The PAW Patrol movie toy collection features heightened attention to detail including stylized character uniforms, upgraded grills and rims on the vehicles as well as overall enhancements to the vehicles' silhouettes. The unique mechanisms and transformations that play out on screen are reflected in the toys, including the Ultimate City Tower™, the biggest tower to date, made to match the biggest adventure the pups have ever gone on.

The PAW Patrol movie toy collection will be available for presale on July 15, 2021, with a full launch slated for August 1, 2021 at major retailers. The line up includes over thirty products in the categories of vehicles, playsets, figures and plush. Highlights include:

PAW Patrol Movie Ultimate City Tower™ – This 3-foot-tall playset – the tallest PAW Patrol tower yet – brings the pups' Adventure City headquarters from the big screen to life. Jam packed with amazing features including a transformation light up rescue ramp, command center, vehicle lift and launcher, pup elevator, suit up station and pup storage cubbies. Comes with Chase's Cruiser, a clip-on backpack and all six pups. Age: 3+ SRP: $159.99 (USD) $199.99 (CAN)

PAW Patrol Movie Chase's Transforming City Cruiser™ - Chase's all-new vehicle is straight from the movie for even bigger rescues. This two-in-one vehicle features armor up transformation, a vehicle launcher, disc projectiles, awesome lights and sounds and a Chase pup figure. Age: 3+ SRP: $41.99 (USD) $44.99 (CAD)

PAW Patrol Movie Marshall's Transforming City Fire Truck™ - Marshall's all-new fire truck is suited for the city streets, with two modes of transformation and exciting lights and sounds for added fun. Features the tallest ladder, rescue slide and net and a water cannon with projectiles. Also includes a Marshall pup figure. Age: 3+ SRP: $54.99 (USD) $64.99 (CAD)

PAW Patrol Movie True Metal Total City Rescue Set™ - Just like the city scape seen in the movie, this storytelling and action playset features the films iconic city locations. Includes an exclusive True Metal die cast vehicle. The fun never stops - play out over five different action outcomes over and over again. Age: 3+ SRP: $41.99 (USD) $49.99 (CAD)

PAW Patrol Movie Theme Vehicles - Straight from the big screen, these movie themed PAW Patrol vehicles transform with a unique rescue tool reveals. Each transformation is unique to each pup and features their job in the movie. Collect all six pups. Age: 3+ SRP: $14.99 (USD) $19.99 (CAD)

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

