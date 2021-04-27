Spin Master's Tech Deck® Brand Goes For Gold As An Official Sponsor of USA Skateboarding

A global leader in the world of fingerboarding, the Tech Deck brand creates working replicas of skateboards that skateboarding enthusiasts 'ride' by mastering tricks and maneuvers with their fingers. Well-known in the skateboarding community, the brand has built a loyal following of skilled fingerboarders, collectors and kids and now the fan-favorite joins forces with USA Skateboarding as the sport makes its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

"Tech Deck and USA Skateboarding share a passion for and commitment to growing and celebrating the sport and culture of skateboarding," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "We are thrilled to be starting our sponsorship during such an exciting year as skateboarding debuts at the Olympics and reaches a whole new generation of fans."

"The heart of skateboarding is fun, and no company embodies that better than Tech Deck," said Josh Friedberg, CEO, USA Skateboarding. "From the day we started our initial discussions, Tech Deck's commitment to skateboarding culture and their natural fit into our existing initiatives made it clear that we had a great opportunity – we're incredibly excited to have them as a partner in this historic year for skateboarding."

The sponsorship kicks off with the 2021 USA Skateboarding National Championships for both skateboarding and fingerboarding, presented by Toyota. Open to all US citizens, the skateboarding finals are set but fingerboarders can post clips of themselves on social media to be judged by a panel of professional skateboarders. On May 10th, the winners will be announced, claiming the titles of National Champion for both Skateboarding and Fingerboarding. For more information, please visit usaskateboarding.com.

Spin Master will also be launching official USA Skateboarding Tech Deck fingerboards. With only 10,000 of these exclusive Tech Deck boards being made across three designs, the boards will be given to the USA Skateboarding Team to take to Tokyo in addition to limited quantities that will be available on the USA Skateboarding website and given away on Tech Deck social channels. The Tech Deck brand will also be celebrating the inaugural year for the sport, activating on the ground in Kasama City, Japan where the US athletes will be stationed just prior to the games.

Later this year, the Tech Deck brand will also be a supporting partner of a skateboarding-focused STEAM curriculum for kids offered through Innoskate – a joint venture between the Smithsonian's Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.

For more information please visit;

www.techdeck.com

Instagram: @TechDeck

YouTube: Tech Deck

www.usaskateboarding.com

Instagram: @USASkateboarding

YouTube: USA Skateboarding

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 40 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About USA Skateboarding

As the recognized governing body for skateboarding in the United States, USA Skateboarding (USAS) is responsible for the selection, training, and fielding of national teams that compete in the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, and other sanctioned team events. USAS is also responsible for the development of youth skateboarding initiatives that support grassroots programs, education, licensing, and safety while respecting and enhancing the existing culture of skateboarding in the United States. USAS is dedicated to promoting and supporting the sport of Skateboarding while striving to guarantee that Skateboarding continues to provide the unique characteristics relevant to the sport's participants, and maintaining the integrity and authenticity of Skateboarding as a sport, a passion, and a lifestyle. For more information, visit USASkateboarding.com.

