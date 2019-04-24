SPIN Opens "SPIN 54" A Ping Pong Bistro In Midtown, Manhattan

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIN, the beloved ping pong social club founded in New York City with locations across North America, is reinventing the relationship between eat and play with its latest ping pong bistro concept, SPIN 54. Located at 7 East 54th Street, in Midtown Manhattan, the space has officially opened its doors and is debuting a newly imaginative menu lead by SPIN's Executive Chef, Chad Bowser and supported by award winning chef, Antoine Westermann. The Midtown outpost comes ten years after their successful 2009 launch in Flatiron.

THE PING PONG PHENOMENON HEADS UPTOWN

Co-founders and best friends, Jonathan Bricklin and Franck Raharinosy launched the first SPIN in 2009 with the mission to encourage human connection. Since then, the brand has expanded with nine locations nationwide and continues to champion the idea of uniting people, through the simple game of ping pong. SPIN 54 continues to embrace the SPIN philosophy with its original ping pong experience while merging an unforgettable epicurean experience, creating a playful take on a traditional bistro. This concept marks the brand's creativity and evolution of its social club approach.

"Since first opening our doors in the Flatiron district nearly ten years ago, the SPIN brand has flourished because it tackles an important issue in today's society: social isolation. With our new midtown location, we are thrilled to continue connecting thousands of guests through ping pong, art, music and now cuisine," says SPIN's CEO, Pieter Vanermen.

The menu curation with SPIN and chef Westermann came together thanks to a personal friendship between chef and Franck Raharinosy and a shared commitment and food philosophy: celebrating quality and creativity. The French native, part time New Yorker who is best known as the founder of the first poultry centric cuisine at Le Coq Rico, collaborated with SPIN's Execute chef Chad Bowser to create a new menu combining diverse flavors into classic dishes with a twist crafted to reflect the spirit of SPIN.

"I appreciate challenges, good cuisine is for everyone, anytime, any moment, and I think it's vital for chefs to take part in various markets to increase food quality every-time they have an opportunity. I'm excited to be part of this new innovation of SPIN and add this culinary experience to my belt," said chef Westermann.

"Working with a luminary was an honor, but working with a new friend was the reward," says Executive Chef Chad Bowser. "The experience was priceless, melding a modern approach with classic technique to create an innovative take of offerings that we are proud to share with all of New York," said Bowser.

A PING PONG BISTRO

Chef Westermann collaborated with Chef Chad Bowser to curate an original menu of lunch offerings along with Social Hour options and late night menu that will be available exclusively at SPIN 54.

The SPIN 54 menu features traditional dishes with an unexpected flair thanks to the influence of chef Westermann's ingenuity and precise techniques acquired over his impressive career. Diners can expect a reimagined culinary experience, inspired by Chef Westermann's "art of cuisine feast" theme with a strong selection of dishes that are shareable and evoke a sense of joy. Standout items include the first ever selection of fresh and comforting soups, croquettes as a playful take on the ping pong ball and decadent desserts exclusive to SPIN 54. There are special nuances that are authentic to SPIN 54 including serving dishes on paddles instead of classic wood boards, shots of soups with items to share, orange colored Rouille Mayonnaise to match the brands aesthetic and more. While SPIN 54 will have a variety of the highest quality of meats from sustainable providers, the menu will also be inclusive for guests of all diets, offering vegetarian friendly dishes.

Menu highlights include:

Zucchini soup shots, fresh goat cheese & turmeric

shots, Sweet potato croquettes , turmeric puree, parsley pesto

, Caprese salad, tomato , preserved peach, basil, buratta, olive oil & lemon vinaigrette

, Mac & Cheese, rigattone, sour cream, cilantro & lime pesto, bread & parmagian crumble

Chef's Chads Burger , wagyu brisket, short rib & smoked oxtail

, Tapenade flatbread , kalamata olive, tomato & red onion

, Linguine , smoked salmon, chives, lightly creamed vodka & broth jus

, Apple Flatbread, sour cream, apples, sugar, cinnamon & bourbon flambee

PONG. DRINK. REPEAT.

The beverage program is just as impressive spotlighting SPIN's signatures including the Marty Resiman and seasonal mule, along with additional beverages exclusive to the venue. There will also be an array of beers on tap, wine selections and non-alcoholic beverages including Candelas Espresso served as a single shot or in a cappuccino.

Drinks exclusive to SPIN 54 include:

Basil Hayden's Manhattan , BH Bourbon, BH Dark Rye, Punt e Mes and Bitters

Chic Greek, The Botanist Gin, Kikori Whiskey, aged Aquavit, matcha, lime, Greek yogurt, sea salt

The Sixth Burro, Tequila, ancho reyes verde, Cointreau, amaro sfumato, maple, lime peppers, sal de gusano.

A PING PONG ESCAPE

SPIN 54's interiors serve as an oasis to escape the workweek blues. The venue holds up to 200 people including 9 ping pong tables, a dramatic center bar, a private room with ribbed glass creating a speakeasy feel, and artistic plays on Manhattan with its "post no bills" wheatpaste concept throughout the space. The venue features retractable windows and outdoor seating that will open up in the summer months. To enhance the interior, there are subtle accents that create a sleek setting in line with the SPIN brand aesthetic making the space feel vibrant yet approachable. Perfect for social or corporate play, the venue is primed for teambuilding outings, happy hours or any gathering with friends. SPIN 54 has options for groups of 10-200 guests encompassing daytime meetings, team outings, birthday parties and more.

The SPIN 54 location will continue the traditional SPIN programming that offers a variety of activities for guests, including their acclaimed Players' Night—Friday evenings centered around communal games, $9 after 9PM (unlimited ping pong play for $9) and will be hosting an array of events and social gatherings for the entire community, singles, couples and families alike.

SPIN 54 is officially opened with lunch service being served from 11AM-3PM and transition into Social Hour from 4PM-7PM. There will be a kick-off Social Hour/Players Night on Friday April 26th starting at 7PM.

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Thursday: 11AM- 12PM

Friday: 11AM-2AM

Saturday: 12PM-2AM

Sunday: 12PM-8PM

Rates:

Grand Opening Special

$9 per person-Monday-Thursday (after 9PM)

$49/per table (per hour) for up to 10 guests

For further information, please visit wearespin.com

ABOUT SPIN

Embrace the movement. Pick up a paddle.

SPIN is a network of ping pong social clubs that encourage human connections – no matter what age, ethnicity, or gender – around the simple game of ping pong. In celebration of the recreational game that has become a cultural phenomenon, each venue features ping pong courts, a full bar, restaurant, private rooms and event spaces that attract players, both casual and corporate, along with nightly events and tournaments. With locations in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle, Austin, and Washington DC SPIN has built an unparalleled social experience that brings people together to celebrate play.

