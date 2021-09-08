SPIN Re-Opens Its Doors September 7th, Welcome To The Return Of Ping Pong Play

Here is what to expect of your ping pong experience:

SPIN has partnered with AIRPHX ("air fix") across all venues to put our guest's health and safety first. AIRPHX uses cold plasma chambers that effectively eliminate bacteria, virus, mold and other pathogens continuously on both surfaces and in the air.

Vaccinations are mandatory for all SPIN employees and we will adhere to local rules and regulations regarding all incoming guests.

The locations are deep cleaned daily and after each individual group experience.

QR code ordering is in place for all food and beverage offerings.

SPIN monitors the CDC and WHO guidance and will adhere to state and local laws around safety protocol.

NOW LET'S GET BACK TO CONNECTING AND CELEBRATING

Having the time of your life and curating a ping pong experience that is memorable is SPIN's promise. Every Friday, beginning September 10th, THE SPIN PROS (professional ping pong players) will be making their triumphant return. Have you ever played a SPIN PRO with your iPhone or a banana instead of a paddle? Have you ever witnessed top-tier world-class ping pong exhibition matches on center court? SPIN's signature Friday nights are back with a bang—great music, craft cocktails, delicious sharable food and free access to communal games that are meant to connect you with your friends and group. #DoItTogetherNeverAlone

Not able to make it Friday night? SPIN has created opportunities to enjoy the ping pong experience all week long. From happy hours to birthday parties, all SPIN venues will be the ultimate safe and immersive experience for any gathering. The SPIN team has designed the best party packages, no matter the size of the group. Event packages include hand-selected sharable items, thirst-quenching drink packages, and dedicated spaces for your group, even SPIN PROS to facilitate tournaments and provide pointers. Visit SPIN's website for more up to date information regarding upcoming events, party packages and programming. WEARESPIN.COM

ABOUT SPIN

SPIN is the original social network of ping pong venues that encourage human connections. At the core is our mission to connect through a game that transcends age, gender and any boundaries. SPIN welcomes diversity and embraces the unconventional. Each venue features ping pong courts, a full-service bar, restaurant, private rooms and unexpected event spaces that attract guests of all kinds. With locations in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington DC, SPIN has built an unparalleled social experience that encourages connection and celebrates play. #UnitedByPingPong

*SPIN New York 23 & 54, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco will open September 7th. SPIN Washington DC in early October 2021.

