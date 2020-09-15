Spin Studio Creates POD: An Elegant Entryway Organizer That Uses a PCO and UVC System to Sanitize Everyday Items

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to reconsider how they sanitize their personal belongings. People are more aware than ever of the increased probability that personal items could be carriers of harmful viruses or bacteria.

The market seems to be flooded with all kinds of disinfection devices, but many of them are, unfortunately, ineffective, impractical or outright dangerous. Some of the effective ones tend to be expensive or unappealing.

An Elegant Entryway Organizer That Uses a PCO and UVC System to Sanitize Everyday Items, Before They Enter The Home

Now, a furniture designer and interior architect, Sergio Spinel, has created "POD" – a sophisticated entryway organizer and floor lamp that sanitizes and deodorizes everyday items to keep the potential trail of viruses and bacteria from entering homes or offices.

POD comes equipped with a custom sanitization system built in partnership with IRTRONIX, a California-based UV LED technology company. POD's beautiful design, ease of use, and affordability set it apart from numerous rival products.

It's an entryway organizer that sanitizes, so everyone can use it in their home or office to keep harmful bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens away. With the motion sensor or Alexa's help, anyone can open the POD and then hang a coat, hat, shoes or bag inside for sanitization.

People can also place a phone on the wireless charger as well as keys, mask, and wallet. POD will sanitize the items with the help of a combination of PCO (Photocatalytic Oxidation) and UVC (Ultraviolet C).

It comes with LED indicators that let the user know when the sanitization cycle is complete. A typical POD cycle lasts two hours. But, there is also the flexibility to interrupt the cycle by opening POD at any time.

POD also works as a stylish floor lamp when it is not sanitizing. It comes in three sizes - POD mini, POD, and POD magnus for shoe sanitization only, a small household or a big family, respectively.

The founder has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to find backers. The plans are to begin shipping POD from November 2020 onwards.

"As a designer, my goal is to build products that have a positive impact on users. POD's soulful design respects and honors the user, the maker, the environment, and the community as a whole," says Sergio Spinel, the POD's creator.

About Us:

The creator of POD, Sergio Spinel, has over 20 years of experience designing high-end custom furniture in the U.S. and LATAM.

The co-founder, Erick Barto, has 13 years of manufacturing experience including as a production engineer for oil well completions equipment and Lean engineering in the HVAC industry.

Founder's email: [email protected]

Indiegogo campaign/video: https://igg.me/at/spinpod

Contact: 628.246.7705

