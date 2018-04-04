SPiN, The Original Ping Pong Destination, Will Bring Its High Energy, New Videos, And Guinness World Records™ Titles To Celebrate National Ping Pong Day

VIDEO RELEASE

Fun with Pong: The How-to Series led by SPiN's Ping Pong Pro, Soo Yeon Lee

To spread ping pong fever to the masses, SPiN is releasing several fun instructional videos showcasing step by step tips and tricks to learn how to play the game all led by Soo Yeon Lee, model, SPiN's ping pong ambassador and one of the world's best table tennis players. Each 'how to' video — "How to hit a forehand", "How to hit a backhand", "How to hit with topspin" and more are performed in a comical manner— wearing crazy costumes from Cops & Robbers, Samurai Ninjas to 80's-inpsired workout gear. SPiN is known as an iconic ping pong culture, lifestyle and movement, which has redefined the game to know no boundaries. It's a sport that connects people regardless of age, gender or background. It's about having fun, not taking life too seriously, making connections and embracing contradictions. Videos are available to watch at SPiNtutorials.com.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE ATTEMPTS

Attempting a ping pong GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title

SPiN will show the world they're serious about ping pong when they strive to achieve two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in New York City on April 6th. Surprise guests and ping pong pros will pop up at Times Square in front of the iconic red stairs from 12:00pm - 2:00pm to attempt the following titles:

Most people bouncing table tennis balls on table tennis rackets (single venue)

Most table tennis counter hits in one minute

The public is encouraged to come out and participate in the fun. More details will be revealed via SPiN's social media accounts (@wearespin) on Instagram and (/SPiNNewYork) on Facebook.

Play for Play—Complimentary Ping Pong for All

At participating SPIN Locations

SPiN will be opening its doors at their participating locations for individuals looking to go from spectator to full-fledged champion. "Play for Play"—a partnership with UNICEF USA, celebrates the idea of guests playing ping pong to empower children to play around the globe. On April 6th, SPiN invites you to pay a $20 entry fee which will include complimentary ping pong, access to SPiN's resident pros, music and other surprise elements throughout the night from 9:00pm to close. This is the first of multiple engagements throughout the year to support UNICEF's mission to save and protect children around the world.



TABLE DONATIONS

SPiN's mission to spread ping pong within the local communities is reflected in a table donation program, where inner city schools will be receiving STIGA ping pong tables to support underprivileged youth. In New York, SPiN will generously make table donations through its ongoing partnership with the AYTTO, which has made history by creating ping pong as an official varsity sport in NYC. All other locations will source and work with the local community to bring the premise of celebrating play to the community youth who need it the most.

ABOUT SPiN

SPiN is a network of international ping pong social designations that combines a unique mixture of sport, design, and entertainment with the vision of energizing people through art, music, and events. Offering experiences from day to night, each club features ping pong courts, a full bar, a restaurant, and private rooms and event spaces that attract both casual and professional players. Memberships are available but are not necessary to reserve a ping pong table or take part in the nightly events, tournaments, private ping pong instruction with professional players, or casual socializing and play. Venues are currently located in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia, Austin and Toronto.

ABOUT UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

