SPIN, The Original Ping Pong Social Club Fetes To Their 10-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over ten million ping-pong balls have been served. SPIN, the beloved ping pong social club founded in New York City in 2009 is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with action-packed festivities to share in their achievements over the last decade, with the nation. Beginning this month, the ping pong social club is launching a nationwide rollout of new programming, innovative experiences and the announcement of a tenth outpost set to open in Boston, Massachusetts in 2020. SPIN continues to champion the idea of uniting people through the simple game of ping pong. The anniversary will focus on the past, present and future of SPIN, honoring the humble beginnings of how the original club was founded while celebrating SPIN's rapid evolution.

10 LOCATIONS IN 10 YEARS

SPIN was launched with the mission to encourage connection and bring the nostalgic game of ping pong to the people. Fusing entertainment, art, and athletics, the SPIN brand has created a community of ping-pong lovers across the nation. The brand is committed to providing an unparalleled ping-pong playing experience—one city, one club, one player at a time. To date, the brand has successfully expanded with nine locations nationwide including a second New York city location, Washington DC, Chicago, Austin, Toronto, Seattle, Philadelphia and San Francisco. In its quest to continue ping pong domination, the brand is excited to announce its tenth location opening in Boston in the Spring of 2020 in celebration of their anniversary. The 14,000 square foot venue will be located in the Seaport district on Melcher street. SPIN Boston will feature 20 ping pong tables, 2 private rooms with their signature center court area and a U-shaped bar. Guests can expect an array of programming nationally and locally introduced which will roll out upon opening.

"SPIN has always championed the idea of connecting through ping-pong, a game that transcends age, gender and boundaries," says Pieter Vanermen, SPIN CEO. "I am thrilled to bring the SPIN culture of radical diversity and inclusion to the Boston market, where we will continue to embrace the unconventional and the unexpected. "

A NEW SATURDAY NIGHT

Co-founders and childhood friends, Jonathan Bricklin and Franck Raharinosy had the simple idea to launch SPIN after hosting ping-pong tournaments in a Tribeca loft in 2007. Their events quickly gained attention and recognition for their legendary, yet eclectic, participants. In homage to SPIN's roots and their first "Naked Ping Pong" parties the brand is thrilled to launch the recurring programming of House Party Saturdays' across all of their US locations. The new lineup officially launches on October 5, 2019 at 9:00PM in NYC, while the remaining locations will kickoff at the end of Fall. SPIN will also introduce casual play to entertainment concepts ideal for groups that include miniature ping-pong tables, Plinko, giant Connect Four, and state-of-the-art old-fashioned Pong machines.

To continue the celebration nationwide, SPIN will include a flatbread pizza special for $10 for the rest of the month. The pizza will be delivered to guests in a limited-edition collectors box. Tennis apparel brand, BOAST will also be incorporated and have the SPIN community looking tip top. All of the SPIN ball boys/girls and their distinguished pro players will be outfitted in the limited-edition BOAST apparel, exclusively available at select SPIN locations.

PING PONG WITH A MISSION

In true and proud SPIN spirit, the club continues to commit to giving back to the communities around SPIN clubs, under their initiative #PlayforPlay. On the first Saturday of every month SPIN will be hosting a donation-based ping-pong lesson by their signature ping-pong professionals. The group lesson is for all ages and all proceeds will go directly to the AYTTO (American Youth Table Tennis organization).

"When we decided to have a little ping pong party, we never imagined that ten years later we would have ten ping pong social clubs across the country," says co-founder Franck Raharinosy.

SPIN will commemorate the milestone with a blowout house party themed event in NYC on September 27th. The event will open its doors to the public at 9:30PM. The ten-year anniversary party will focus on the past, present and future of SPIN, honoring the humble beginnings of their original 23rd street club, while celebrating SPIN's remarkable evolution.

For further information and updates, please visit wearespin.com

ABOUT SPIN

Embrace the movement. Pick up a paddle.

SPIN is a network of ping pong social clubs that encourage human connections – no matter what age, ethnicity, or gender – around the simple game of ping pong. In celebration of the recreational game that has become a cultural phenomenon, each venue features ping pong courts, a full bar, restaurant, private rooms and event spaces that attract players, both casual and corporate, along with nightly events and tournaments. With locations in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Austin, SPIN has built an unparalleled social experience that brings people together and celebrates play.

