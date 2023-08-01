Spinal Armor Introduces Revolutionary Biomechanical Technology with Spinal Armor- the "Anti Brace" spinal Support System

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Armor, a leading innovator in back pain solutions, is proud to unveil its latest breakthrough in biomechanical technology - the Spinal Armor "Anti Brace" Spinal Support System. Designed to get you moving again, this revolutionary system combines the freedom of movement with exceptional shock absorption capabilities to reduce back pain and enhance overall function.

Visit Spinalarmor.com and get moving again!
The key feature of Spinal Armor is its SMART (Spinal Mechanics for Active and Reactive Technology) system. This patented technology enables active and reactive support, providing superior protection and support for your back in many situations. Whether you're engaging in physical activities or enduring long periods of sitting, Spinal Armor has you covered.

One of the standout features of this cutting-edge technology is Dynamic Contouring. Adjustable pull straps conform to the silhouette of your body. This ensures Spinal Armor is a perfect fit for optimal comfort and effectiveness.

Once Dynamic Contouring is established, the Spinal Armor system springs into action, interacting with your body and adapting to action and reaction. It excels at absorbing impact from exterior forces, whether they are expected, such as lifting boxes, or unexpected, such as encountering a pothole on the road. With Spinal Armor, you can confidently pursue your daily activities knowing that your back is protected.

Spinal Armor's S.M.A.R.T. Technology offers numerous advantages that set it apart from archaic back braces. Its innovative design allows for dynamic fit and function for individuals of all backgrounds. The system allows your body to bend and rotate naturally, ensuring that you can maintain a full range of motion. Additionally, the Spinal Armor Back Support System enables you to breathe normally, avoiding any discomfort that might restrict normal breathing.

The SMART system's rotating disc technology mimics the natural rotation of your waist, providing optimal support and stability while bending and rotating. This unique feature allows you to engage in various physical activities with confidence and ease, safeguarding your back from a strain or potential injury.

Furthermore, Spinal Armor offers interchangeable panels that provide additional support in specific areas, including a concentrated support panel, general support panel, abdominal support panel and hot cold pack. Whether you require comprehensive support or targeted assistance, you can easily customize your Spinal Armor system to suit your specific needs.

Comfort is paramount, which is why Spinal Armor utilizes "Soft-Feel" fabric in the construction of its back support system. This breathable material wicks away moisture, ensuring that you remain comfortable and cool, even during extended use. Spinal Armor is also specially treated with anti-microbial fabric that helps keep it clean and retain less odor.

"Spinal Armor's S.M.A.R.T. Technology represents a significant advancement in back support solutions," said Walter Wolanske, CEO of Spinal Armor. "We are thrilled to introduce a system that not only reduces back pain but also promotes freedom of movement and overall function. With the Spinal Armor 'Anti Brace' Support System, individuals can embrace an active lifestyle without compromising their back health."

Experience the future of back support with Spinal Armor's S.M.A.R.T. Technology. To learn more about the Spinal Armor Spinal Support System and its range of benefits, please visit spinalarmor.com or contact [email protected].

About Spinal Armor:

Spinal Armor is a leading provider of innovative back support solutions. With a focus on biomechanical engineering, our company aims to enhance individuals' quality of life by offering cutting-edge products that promote health, reduce pain, and improve functionality. By incorporating advanced technologies and ergonomic designs, Spinal Armor is revolutionizing the field of back pain.

