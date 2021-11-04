Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) Changes Patients' Lives Patient Pain Relief with Treatment

CHALFONT, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients discuss their experiences with the spinal cord stimulator, as a breakthrough in treatment for common chronic pain conditions.

A spinal cord stimulator (SCS) is a minimally invasive surgery where electro-leads are threaded by needle into areas along a patient's spine to allow stimulated vibrations to be sent throughout the nerves in the area to reduce pain. The SCS is controlled by a remote device to help eliminate pain through different programs unique to the patient.

Patient Phyllis SCS Experience

"When I came to pain management they told me about a pain stimulator. I tried it, and I got good results, so I went for the surgery and it is unbelievable. I am now weaning off of the meds and my pain is so much better...it's immeasurable how much better I am. There are days when I don't even have pain...which is unheard of," states Phyllis, PA Pain and Spine Patient, on SCS experience.

Treatment with a SCS may help for those coping with a previously failed back surgery, neuropathy, sciatica, and more. This treatment is typically used when other conventional methods, such as medication or injections, have failed in treating the corresponding condition.

Prior to the full procedure taking place, eligible patients have the opportunity to participate in a SCS trial where a non-surgical procedure takes place to replicate the sensations provided by the SCS. This is a 45-60 minute procedure done in an out-patient, regular office setting and the trial runs for 3-5 days to determine if the full procedure may help reduce or eliminate the patient's pain.

SCS is an effective way to help treat specific pain-related chronic conditions without the use of medications, and brings immense relief to thousands of patients around the U.S.

To see what goes into an SCS trial, watch the video here.

For more information on SCS treatments and other treatment options, visit www.pennpain.com or call 215-395-8888 to make an appointment and learn what your options are.

About PA Pain & Spine

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain.

Contact:

Kelsey Voelker

2153958888x104

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute

Related Links

http://www.pennpain.com

