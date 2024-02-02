Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Projected USD 4.24 Billion Growth between 2024 and 2028: Market to Focus on Open Surgeries and Minimally Invasive Surgeries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spinal implants and surgical devices market size is projected to grow by USD 4.24 billion, at a CAGR of 6.23% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest report by Technavio.

The market's growth is propelled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, rising demand for spinal surgeries, and technological advancements in medical devices. This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders by breaking down key market segments. For more information – Download the Free Sample Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market 2024-2028

What are the Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges?

  • Growth Drivers: The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders is a key driver of market growth
  • Trends: A major trend is the increasing launch of new products by market players
  • Challenges: The risks associated with interventional spine procedures pose a challenge to market growth

What are the key insights?

Market Segmentation: This report segments the market by Type, End-user, and Geography. The open surgeries segment holds a significant market share due to better visualization of the surgical site, particularly in complex spinal conditions.

Regional Overview: North America is projected to contribute 39% to global market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the aging population, the high prevalence of spinal disorders, and advancements in medical technology drive the demand for spinal implants in this region.

In-depth insights into other key segments, including end-users and regions, empower stakeholders to make informed decisions. View Free Sample Report.

Who's Navigating the Competitive Landscape?

A few companies like Alphatec Holdings Inc., B.Braun SE, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Implanet SA, and others are implementing various strategies to enhance their presence in the market.

The report provides strategic insights into key players, offering stakeholders a roadmap for navigating the dynamic Spinal implants and surgical devices market. For a comprehensive understanding, purchase the full report.

