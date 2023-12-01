Spinal Implants Market size to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2023-2028, North America to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spinal implants market size is expected to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized by End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, and Specialty clinics), Product (Spinal fusion implants and Non-fusion spinal implants), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Spine-related disorders, including degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and scoliosis are becoming more common as the population ages, driving demand for spinal implant procedures. The region is home to some of the world's most advanced and well-funded healthcare systems. Additionally, the region also has a highly skilled workforce of orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, and spine specialists as well as expertise in complex spinal surgeries and the latest implant technologies. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

B.Braun SE, Globus Medical Inc., icotec AG, Implanet SA, Inion Oy, Innovasis Inc., JAYON IMPLANTS Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Precision Spine Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Stryker Corp., ulrich GmbH and Co. KG, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., ZAVATION, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

B.Braun SE: The company offers spinal implants such as S4 spinal system, and lumbar fusion implants.

Spinal Implants Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment employs spinal implants, including interspinous process devices, in surgeries to address spinal stenosis.

Spinal Implants Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Rising prevalence of spinal disorders

Favorable reimbursement scenario

Growing focus on developing custom implants

Expertise is of major essence in developing anatomically challenging 3D printing of implants. The 3D approach is made a globally acknowledged method for repairing spine defects as a result of the advancements in medical imaging and instrumentation.

Rising minimally invasive procedures are emerging trends in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the spinal implants market.

