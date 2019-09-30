Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA): Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Summary

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The total Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market was estimated to be worth US$1.5bn across the seven major markets (7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) in 2018. This is expected to grow to US$6.6bn in 2028, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. This growth will be driven by the FDA approval of Novartis' Zolgensma for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in May 2019, coupled with its anticipated approvals in the EU and Japan as well as the launch of other pipeline products during the forecast period.

Pipeline products with the potential to help address the root cause of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) by producing the missing protein in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients are the ones that have been met with enthusiasm among key opinion leaders (KOLs). Therapies that are being developed to help improve muscle functions in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients also are expected to play a pivotal role in patient care.

Until Zolgensma's recent FDA approval, Biogen's Spinraza was the only approved therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients.While Spinraza has definitely reaped the benefits of first-to-market therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), its need for a chronic dosage coupled with an intrathecal route of administration represents a logistical challenge for patients.

Pharma companies have identified this gap as a potential area of improvement and their efforts are leading to the development of transformative therapies or ones with a more favorable route of administration. For example, Zolgensma is a gene-therapy that is proposed to be administered as a one-off infusion with the potential to cure the disease.



Launches of pipeline drugs with a more favorable route of administration, such as Roche's risdiplam and Novartis' branaplam, are expected to cause an immediate worry to Spinraza's dominant market position. A therapy that is required to be administered via an oral route represents a less intensive resource utilization scenario and for this reason, patients and physicians are likely to prefer such therapies over one that needs to be administered intrathecally.



While the development of clinical therapies for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients are picking up pace, there is another element that is critical for their success.Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare indication and to off-set the costs of development of a drug that is approved for an indication with a small patient population inevitably means that these therapies are launched at a higher price-point.



This is expected to be a topic of ongoing discussions between drug developers and funding agencies in order to help arrive at a value that is both realistic and sustainable for all stakeholders.



The latest report, "Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA): Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028" provides an overview of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management. Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the SMA therapeutics market.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the key unmet needs in SMA? What do KOLs identify as the key unmet needs? Will the products in the current pipeline fill these unmet needs?

- What were the key SMA treatments in 2018?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall SMA market in the 7MM?



Scope

- Overview of SMA, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Market Data including annualized SMA therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in fours patient segments (Type 1, 2, 3, and 4) forecast from 2018 to 2028.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the SMA therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for SMA therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase II and III development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SMA therapeutics market: Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to:

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SMA therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global SMA therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



