Spinal Non-Fusion Market Forecast to 2033, by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Company Coverage of Medtronic, ZimVie, Globus Medical, Centinel Spine and Paradigm Spine

Spinal Non-fusion can be used to treat a wide variety of conditions that affect the spine, such as degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, trauma, spinal tumors, and scoliosis. Non-fusion in spinal surgeries has become increasingly popular as an alternative to fusion in the treatment of patients with disc-related pain unresponsive to nonoperative care.

The future in this field is promising as motion-preservation techniques are increasingly becoming part of the spine surgeons' armamentarium, especially with the introduction of new materials and new implant designs. One of the most important aspects in spinal non-fusion surgery is the preservation of as many of the anatomic structures as possible (muscles, fascia, ligaments, and joints) during the surgical exposure.

In spinal fusion procedures, the elimination of motion at one level may cause adjacent segment disease and is one of the key consequences that motion-preserving technologies seek to prevent. Using less invasive approaches to the spine, spinal non-fusion procedure is possible to adequately expose the desired anatomic structures while minimizing the disadvantages of excessive soft tissue stripping, dissection, and prolonged retraction.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Spinal Non-Fusion Devices and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

The model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Spinal Non-Fusion.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Spinal Non-Fusion.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Spinal Non-Fusion market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Spinal Non-Fusion market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Company Coverage:

Medtronic

ZimVie

Globus Medical

Centinel Spine

Paradigm Spine

