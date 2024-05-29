Spinal Simplicity and inFormed Consent Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Patient Education and Informed Consent Experience in Lumbar Spine and SI Joint Procedures

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and inFormed Consent, a pioneer in informed consent and patient education technology, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This partnership marks a milestone in advancing patient education and care.

inFormed Consent's cutting-edge technology is specifically designed to educate patients about recommended procedures, enabling them to make informed decisions with confidence and clarity. By integrating inFormed Consent's procedure app into its offerings, Spinal Simplicity aims to provide its physician customers and their patients with a comprehensive solution that prioritizes patient education and empowerment.

"We are excited to collaborate with inFormed Consent to bring their state-of-the-art informed consent and patient education technology to our valued customers and their patients," said Todd Moseley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Spinal Simplicity. "At Spinal Simplicity, we are committed to enhancing patient outcomes and experiences, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. By equipping physicians and patients with innovative tools and resources, we can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their spine treatment journey."

The Spinal Simplicity sales team will play a pivotal role in promoting and distributing the inFormed Consent procedure app to its existing customer base. With a focus on Spinal Simplicity's Minuteman®, Hero SI™, Liberty SI™ and Patriot SI™ innovative technologies, which address a range of low back conditions including lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, and SI joint disruptions, the partnership aims to revolutionize the way patients engage with their spine treatment and caregivers.

"inFormed Consent is dedicated to revolutionizing the patient experience in their low back treatment journey through accessible and informative technology," said Dan Kloster, MD, Founder, inFormed Consent. "We are thrilled to partner with Spinal Simplicity, an organization that shares our vision for empowering patients through education and informed decision-making. Together, we can drive positive change in patient consent and education and ultimately, help patients become more comfortable and accepting of medical procedure to improve their health and quality of life."

Through this strategic partnership, Spinal Simplicity and inFormed Consent are poised to set a new standard for patient-centered care and treatments. By leveraging innovative technology and a shared commitment to patient empowerment, the two companies aim to transform the treatment journey into a collaborative and informed process for both physicians and patients alike.

For more information about Spinal Simplicity and its innovative solutions, visit https://spinalsimplicity.com.

For more information about inFormed Consent and its consent and patient education technology, visit https://informedconsent.com.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity is a healthcare technology company dedicated to the creation of innovative simple solutions. With a focus on quality, our products are designed to further enhance patient care while providing physicians with a greater array of devices. For further information or media inquiries, please contact Parker Snedden, Senior Director of Marketing, at [email protected].

About inFormed Consent

inFormed Consent is a trailblazer in informed consent and patient education technology, dedicated to empowering patients through accessible and informative resources. By leveraging technology and collaboration, inFormed Consent aims to revolutionize the patient experience with surgical treatments, including spine procedures. For further information or media inquiries, please contact Brad Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected].

