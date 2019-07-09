Spinal Singularity Awarded Research Grant From the Department of Defense

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Singularity announced today that the company was awarded over $3.6 million by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Material Command (USAMRMC), Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP), during FY18 for the Spinal Cord Injury Research Program (SCIRP). The SCIRP challenges the scientific community to design and conduct research that will foster new directions to address neglected issues in the field of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) focused research.

Bill Colone, CEO of Spinal Singularity said, "This award is significant because it recognizes and validates our scientific research methods for collecting clinical data to support the development of life-changing medical devices. Injured warfighters, and other patients with similar conditions, will benefit greatly from the work supported by this funding."

Derek Herrera, Founder and CTO of Spinal Singularity said, "Our team is ecstatic to receive this award. As a paralyzed Veteran, I am one of thousands of male catheter users who may benefit from the research completed with these funds. I am so grateful that Congress continues to fund these activities, because the research may exponentially improve the quality of life for so many."

About SCIRP

The SCIRP was initiated in 2009 to provide support for research of exceptional scientific merit that has the potential to make a significant impact on improving the health and well-being of military Service-Members, Veterans and other individuals living with spinal cord injury (SCI). Appropriations for the SCIRP from FY09 through FY17 totaled $217.85 million (M).

The SCIRP focuses its funding on innovative projects that have the potential to make a significant impact on improving the function, wellness and overall quality of life for military Service-Members, as well as their caregivers, families and the American public.

About Spinal Singularity Inc.

Spinal Singularity is a seed stage, venture-backed, medical device company, that designs and manufactures products to improve the quality of life for people living with Spinal Cord Injury and Disease (SCI/D).

The Connected Catheter is an innovative, extended-use, smart catheter system for men with Chronic Urinary Retention (CUR). The system is designed to reduce catheter insertions and could improve safe urinary catheter management.

The Connected Catheter is currently in a multi-center study across the United States.

For more information about Spinal Singularity visit: www.spinalsingularity.com

CAUTION: The Connected Catheter System is an investigational device, limited by Federal (United States) law for investigational use only

