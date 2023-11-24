Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report 2023 - Robotics, Minimal Interventions, New Payment Models and Data Integration Provide Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Spinal Surgery Devices" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to analyze the innovative spinal surgery devices propelling market growth as the adoption rate of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) increases in the spinal surgery sector. The study highlights the latest technological solutions in the spinal surgery devices market, which include spinal fusion devices and spinal non-fusion devices, as well as companies' business models and recent advances that meet present-day challenges.

The geographic scope comprises North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA); and Latin America and the Caribbean.

This market is transitioning from fusion to motion preservation, and the appeal seems immediate for dynamic and remote-controlled implants of the future. As such, the study aims to provide an understanding of two main areas, AI/data science and smart implants.

  • AI and Data Science: The use of AI and data science will likely make predictability and optimal patient outcomes the standard of care for spinal surgery.
  • Smart Implants: Smart implants are inserted during surgical procedures (in-patient and out-patient) and then non-invasively adjusted post-operatively. They can be programmed or remotely adjusted slowly over time via radio communication between the surgeon and the device.

This research delivers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. It focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for spinal surgery. The competitive analysis includes company market share for spinal surgical devices as well as market sizing analysis that covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment. The study period is 2020-2027, with forecasts beginning in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Changing Paradigms in the Spinal Industry

  • The Megatrend Matrix: Megatrends Reshaping Supply and Demand Care in Spinal Interventions
  • Spinal Surgery Market: An Evolving Ecosystem
  • Trends in Spinal Care: Shift in Care Settings
  • Trends in Spinal Care: Procedural Shift
  • Trends in Spinal Care: Technology Shift

Cutting-edge Innovations in Spinal Surgery Devices Industry

  • Market Capabilities: Innovations in Care Settings
  • Market Capabilities: Cutting-edge Innovations
  • Predictions & Future Outlook
  • The New Era of Digital Therapeutics Enables Providers to Manage Patients Remotely
  • Monitoring Healing with Smart Implants
  • Market Advancement with Smart Implants
  • Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Spinal Fusion Devices

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Growth Opportunity Analysis: Spinal Non-fusion Devices
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Unit Shipment by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Unit Shipment by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Unit Shipment by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: MENASA

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Unit Shipment by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America & Caribbean

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Unit Shipment by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Robotics
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Minimal Interventions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: New Payment Models
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Data Integration

