SpinalCyte Announces New Canadian Patent

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpinalCyte, LLC, a Texas-based regenerative medicine company focused on regrowth of the spinal disc using Human Dermal Fibroblasts (HDFs), today announced the issuance of a new patent in Canada. The patent adds to the company's intellectual property portfolio with 37 U.S. and international patents issued with 100+ patents pending focused on fibroblast technologies. The company received IND clearance from the FDA in November to continue clinical trials into its lead fibroblast cell therapy product, CybroCell, in the treatment of degenerative disc disease.

"SpinalCyte is at the forefront of fibroblast cell therapy technologies," said Pete O'Heeron, Chief Executive Officer of SpinalCyte. "We have now been issued 37 patents for our core technologies and we intend to continue to strategically broaden and leverage our intellectually property position."

The technologies described in Canadian patent No. 2,925,550, "Methods and Compositions For Repair Of Cartilage Using An In Vivo Bioreactor," are related to subjecting fibroblast cells to specific environments in order to differentiate them into chondrocytes for use in spinal discs and other joints.

About Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative disc disease (DDD) is a condition in which a patient's spinal disc breaks down and can begin to collapse. It is estimated that 85% of people over the age of 50 have evidence of disc degeneration and over 1.3 million procedures a year are performed to treat the disease. The most common treatments for patients with DDD are either discectomy or spinal fusion. Discectomy is the partial or full removal of the degenerated disc to decompress and relieve the nervous system but can cause long term spinal pain. In a spinal fusion procedure, the entire disc is removed and the two adjacent vertebrae are fused together. It often increases strain on the adjacent discs and surrounding tissues leading to further degeneration.

About CybroCell

CybroCell is the first off-the-shelf allogenic human dermal fibroblast (HDF) product for the treatment of degenerative disc disease. SpinalCyte's Phase 1/Phase 2 clinical trial for injected human dermal fibroblasts in the treatment of DDD demonstrated after 12 months, patients injected with CybroCell had sustained improvement in pain relief and increased back mobility.

About SpinalCyte

Based in Houston, Texas, SpinalCyte, LLC, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for spinal replacement using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, SpinalCyte holds 37 U.S. and international issued patents and has filed for an additional 100+ patents pending and issued across a variety of clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, cancer, diabetes, liver failure and heart failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, SpinalCyte represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. Visit www.spinalcyte.com.

