SpinalCyte to Present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpinalCyte, LLC, a Texas-based regenerative medicine company focused on regrowth of the spinal disc using Human Dermal Fibroblasts (HDFs), today announced that Pete O'Heeron, SpinalCyte's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BIO Investor Forum on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. PDT in San Francisco, CA.

As part of his presentation, Mr. O'Heeron will provide a clinical update on SpinalCyte's fibroblast-based cell therapy technology, CybroCell and the broad pipeline of clinical opportunities. The 12-month pain and MRI data from the Phase I/II CybroCell study released by the company demonstrated sustained improvement in pain relief and disc heights. With the recent FDA clearance of the company's Investigational New Drug protocol, SpinalCyte is preparing for continued clinical trials and development of its fibroblast cell therapy.

About Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative disc disease (DDD) is a condition in which a patient's spinal disc breaks down and can begin to collapse. It is estimated that 85% of people over the age of 50 have evidence of disc degeneration and over 1.3 million procedures a year are performed to treat the disease. The most common treatments for patients with DDD are either discectomy or spinal fusion. Discectomy is the partial or full removal of the degenerated disc to decompress and relieve the nervous system but can cause long term spinal pain. In a spinal fusion procedure, the entire disc is removed and the two adjacent vertebrae are fused together. It often increases strain on the adjacent discs and surrounding tissues leading to further degeneration.

About CybroCell

CybroCell is the first off-the-shelf allogenic human dermal fibroblast (HDF) product for the treatment of degenerative disc disease. SpinalCyte's Phase 1/Phase 2 clinical trial for injected human dermal fibroblasts in the treatment of DDD demonstrated after 12 months, patients injected with CybroCell had sustained improvement in pain relief and increased back mobility.

About SpinalCyte

Based in Houston, Texas, SpinalCyte, LLC is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for spinal replacement using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, SpinalCyte holds 36 U.S. and international issued patents and has filed for an additional 59 patents pending. SpinalCyte holds 100+ U.S. and International Patents pending and issued across a variety of clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, cancer, diabetes, liver failure and heart failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, SpinalCyte represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. Visit www.spinalcyte.com.

