Spinato's™ Fine Foods Wins Delicious Living® Magazine's 2019 Best Bite Award

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinato's™ Fine Foods, the maker of the very first broccoli crust frozen pizza, is pleased to announce its Margherita Broccoli Crust Pizza as a winner of Delicious Living® magazine's 2019 Best Bite Awards.

Chosen by Delicious Living as the 'best frozen meal,' Spinato's Margherita Broccoli Crust Pizza is certified gluten-free with rBST-free cheese, and features fresh chopped basil, whole milk mozzarella and vine-ripened, slow-roasted tomatoes from regional farms in California.

Spinato's Margherita Broccoli Crust Pizza

After 45 years of selling its handcrafted, flavor-forward pizzas in its family-owned restaurants throughout Phoenix, AZ, and receiving countless requests to take home its sauces and pizzas, the company decided to expand into retail and Spinato's Broccoli Crust Pizzas were born.

"We are so honored to receive this great distinction alongside 17 of the grocery industry's most visionary and ingredient-conscious brands," explains Anthony Spinato, co-founder and president of Spinato's Fine Foods. "This win follows on the heels of our sofi™ New Product award, and we're just thrilled about this extremely positive response to our latest innovation. We're so proud of our better-for-you frozen pizza alternatives that bring the fresh taste, superior quality and sense of community experienced in each of our restaurants into consumers' homes."

"Thank you to all the fantastic companies that participated in this year's Best Bite Awards," says Kristina Hall, editor-in-chief of Delicious Living. "With so many yummy, healthy, and innovative submissions this year—it was tough to pick a winner in each category."

Spinato's Broccoli Crust Pizzas can currently be found in over 1,500 grocery stores across the country for an SRP of $8.99. The Broccoli Crust Pizza will be sold in approximately 2,500 stores by year end. For more information about Spinato's, or to see where Spinato's is available near you, please visit www.spinatos.com. For more exclusive content on these winners and the runner ups, visit www.deliciousliving.com and pick up the July 2019 issue of Delicious Living at natural product retailers.

About Spinato's Fine Foods

Spinato's was built on a passion for handmade, authentic pizza. With recipes perfected over 45 years in its family restaurants and test kitchen, Spinato's flavor-focused frozen pizzas and unique pasta sauces offer gluten-free and plant-based mealtime alternatives. Currently distributed in select retail stores nationwide, Spinato's is quickly becoming a leader among specialty pizza products. With certified gluten-free dough, the best ingredients, authentic sauces, 100% pure mozzarella toppings, and unexpected flavor combinations, Spinato's has built decades of pizza "know how" into every savory bite. Raise your Pie-Q at www.spinatos.com and join in on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Delicious Living®: Delicious Living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annual and available at natural product retailers nationwide.

