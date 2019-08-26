Spinato's™ Increases Distribution Nationwide for Broccoli Crust Frozen Pizza

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinato's Fine Foods, the first and only provider of frozen pizza featuring crust made with broccoli, is pleased to announce the expanded sales distribution of its Broccoli Crust Pizza, which is now available for purchase in grocery chains across the country including Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts and more.

Spinato's Margherita Broccoli Crust Pizza

Spinato's better-for-you pizza features nutrient-rich broccoli to create its flavorful crust and is made with only the best ingredients, including rBST-free cheese, hormone-free chicken sausage, nitrite-free and nitrate-free pepperoni and Spinato's famous sauce with herbs and vine-ripened tomatoes from local farms. Spinato's Broccoli Crust Pizza is also certified gluten-free, MSG-free and trans-fat-free.

After launching in October 2018, Spinato's Broccoli Crust Pizzas quickly won a sofi™ New Product Award and Delicious Living's Taste Test Award and the momentum only continues to grow.

"Grocery stores are seeing a great demand for plant-based pizza alternatives, and not just with cauliflower," says Anthony Spinato, cofounder and president of Spinato's. "After tasting our broccoli crust pizza, consumers are just as excited about our products as we are. We are thrilled that more shoppers nationwide will now be able to give our pizzas a try."

Available in four varieties—Mediterranean Supreme; Primavera; Aged Asiago, Romano, Mozzarella; and Margherita with Slow-Roasted Tomatoes—Spinato's Broccoli Crust Frozen Pizzas are now sold in nearly 2,000 stores across the country for an SRP of $8.99.

To find Spinato's Broccoli Crust Pizza at a store near you, please visit www.spinatos.com/find. If you would like to request Spinato's Broccoli Crust Pizza be sold at your local supermarket, please see our website.

About Spinato's Fine Foods

Spinato's was built on a passion for handmade, authentic pizza. With recipes perfected over 45 years in its family restaurants and test kitchen, Spinato's flavor-focused frozen pizzas and unique pasta sauces offer naturally gluten-free and plant-based mealtime alternatives. Currently distributed in select retail stores nationwide, Spinato's is quickly becoming a leader among specialty pizza products. With certified gluten-free dough, the best ingredients, authentic sauces, 100% pure mozzarella toppings, and unexpected flavor combinations, Spinato's has built decades of pizza "know how" into every savory bite. Raise your Pie-Q at www.spinatos.com and join in on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

