Spindletop Capital Announces Appointment Of Jim Henry To The Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindletop Capital Management, a healthcare-focused growth equity firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of James (Jim) H. Henry to the Spindletop Advisory Board. Jim joined PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1981 and was admitted to the partnership in 1991. Most recently, Jim was Managing Partner of the San Francisco area, where PwC's revenue doubled in 6 years. In 2016, Jim also oversaw the Firm's Investment Management Office, where he prioritized the Firm's $1 billion annual investment budget.



Previously, Jim served as Vice-Chair - Industries & Sectors, where he drove PwC's sector strategies and service offerings to ensure client relevance and top-line growth through the financial crisis. From 2004-2007, he served as PwC's Health Industries leader and on the Firm's Advisory Services Leadership team, playing a key role in PwC becoming one of the top global consultancies. Jim's management experience includes P&L responsibility for several Business Units, and market development in the Technology, Health, and Life Sciences sectors.



In his 37 years at PwC, Jim has served as a Senior Partner on a broad range of public and private owned clients. His competencies include enterprise-wide risk management, tax strategies, financial reporting matters, mergers and acquisitions, talent development, and international operations. Jim also served on PwC's thought leadership editorial board. Jim is passionate about Responsible Business Leadership and serves on several not for profit boards with a focus on gender equity and underserved youth. He led a session in Davos on "Working Toward Wellness", and led a collaboration with a major NGO on how businesses impact societal outcomes.

"We welcome Jim to our team at Spindletop," notes Dr. Evan Melrose, Managing Director at Spindletop Capital. We believe that his healthcare expertise and financial acumen serving leading healthcare companies complements the work being done here and allows us to assist our portfolio companies better as they experience rapid growth. Jim's work on Responsible Business Leadership complements our firm's philosophy on the alignment of interests across all stakeholders ("Conscious Capitalism"), most recently echoed by Blackrock's Larry Fink and nearly 200 CEO's of The Business Roundtable. We look forward to adding Jim to our healthcare services and healthcare IT practice in addition to our life sciences teams."

ABOUT SPINDLETOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing expansion capital for commercial-stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop is managed by an unrivaled team of investment professionals and advisors with deep operating, technical, and transactional experience. Spindletop Capital leverages the organization's deep experience, broad network and proprietary access to Texas resources to enhance value for management teams and financing syndicates. Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all sectors of healthcare, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, specialty pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

For more information, visit www.spindletopcapital.com

Media Contact: Christina Weathersbee Spindletop Capital 512‐961‐4633 admin[AT]Spindletopcapital.com

SOURCE Spindletop Capital Management